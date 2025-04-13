Trump’s misguided tariff formula

US President Donald Trump reportedly delayed the launch of his global “reciprocal tariffs” until after April 1. If his goal was to avoid being dismissed as a fool by the rest of the world, it is not at all clear that he has succeeded.

Despite the branding, Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” are nothing of the sort. Consider South Korea: the country collects no tariffs on most US imports under its free-trade agreement with the United States, yet it will now face a 25 percent US tariff.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong – recognised by the World Trade Organisation as a separate customs territory from mainland China – imposes no tariffs on US imports, either, but will still be hit with tariffs exceeding 100 percent.

Trump’s so-called “reciprocal” tariffs are based on a peculiar formula: the tariff on any country, k, is set at a maximum of either 10 percent or a higher value, 0.5 times k*, where k* is what the White House determines as a comprehensive tariff equivalent of all trade barriers that k imposes on the US.

This is computed as k’s trade surplus with the US in 2024, divided by its exports to the US in the same year. By this formula, if a foreign country runs a trade deficit with the US, the US will charge an extra 10 percent.

If a foreign country runs a large trade surplus with the US, and its trade surplus is 60 percent of its exports to the US, the US will charge a 30 percent tariff.

To give Trump’s tariffs a semblance of intellectual rigor, the Office of the US Trade Representative has pointed to academic studies that purportedly support certain elements of the formula for setting rates.

Yet, despite this scholarly veneer, the formula devised by Trump’s team suffers from two fatal flaws. The first critical error is its conceptual foundation: the belief that US trade deficits are driven entirely by foreign trade barriers or other unfair trade practices.

Textbook macroeconomics tells us that a country’s trade balance reflects the difference between national savings and investment. South Korea, for example, runs a trade surplus because it saves more than it invests.

The US, by contrast, runs a trade deficit because it suffers from a savings shortage relative to its investment. A country’s saving-investment ratio can be influenced by many factors unrelated to its trade policies.

For example, a major shale-gas discovery in Texas could boost Americans’ expectations of future wealth. In response, US consumption rises, and savings falls, resulting in an increase in its trade deficit. If developing the shale-gas field also raises the overall US investment rate, the trade deficit will widen even further.

But under Trump’s “reciprocal” tariff framework, any such increase in the deficit, rather than reflecting good news in the US economy, would be blamed on other countries’ unfair trade practices. The second major flaw in the Trump administration’s tariff formula is the assumption that raising US tariffs will reduce imports without significantly affecting exports.

In fact, tariff hikes are often followed by retaliatory measures, leading to a sharp drop in US export volumes. But even if no foreign county chose to retaliate, American exports would still be likely to decline. With unemployment near historic lows, the US economy has little slack.

Tariffs may encourage previously uncompetitive firms to expand – but only at the cost of diverting labour and capital away from more competitive companies, particularly in export-oriented industries. Consequently, any tariff-induced reduction in US imports will be accompanied by a corresponding decline in US exports.

While Trump insists that his trade war will strengthen the US economy, the stock market tells a very different story. Because stock prices represent investors’ expectations of future corporate earnings, the fall in US equities suggests that investors are not buying Trump’s claim that tariffs will benefit the US economy in the long run.

As a result, American households now suffer simultaneously from a decline in the value of their retirement savings and the prospect of sharply rising prices.

-- Project Syndicate

Shang-Jin Wei, is a former chief economist at the Asian Development Bank.