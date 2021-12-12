Trust in Uganda: A nation in crisis (Part II)

Last week these columns run a rather rushed piece on a study released by the Uganda National Academy of Sciences (UNAS) the previous week entitled, “Trust in our Nation: Building Effective Governance and Partnership Systems for Uganda’s Development”.

While it is not my election to critique the report and whereas as suggested, I was intrigued by the findings, I have continued to believe that these are matters that require slightly further attention.

Focused around our willingness to outsource our vulnerabilities essentially around our world view points in other words our realities and, how – in continuum – determination of whether or not to trust, the import for this country at these times might sound incredulous and that would be in err.

I have focused on absence of and, the role of leadership – broadly – because it is leadership across the sectors that can help rescue the situation. Growth and development in contests of opinion in public discourse and, evidence-based research.

Growth and development in politics where, leadership in political parties and their programs are freely absorbed, critiqued and at all levels, held to account.

These growths and developments are what mutate into basic tenets within families, communities, organizations, political parties and nation-States and, it is these that inject into systems and institutions; public or otherwise.

Out of these emerge values.

Out of these emerge expectations from where confidence are nurtured the outcomes of which are a culture which in some developed societies become norms where the citizenry even begin to take for granted.

I have travelled and lived around the world beyond Entebbe and it is normal not to expect money to go missing from your bank account. It is abnormal to purchase a fake product. It is abnormal to be charged above the price at the till in fact, discounts are normal. And it is normal to take a company to Court just like it is normal to hold everyone to account including those in national leadership. Everyone knows their places, limits, roles and expectations. Every action has implications, sanctions and remedies. Doubling a project quotation for ones’ own claiming the other ‘is already rich’ does not arise; it never would happen even in this country when I was a teenager. As I reported last week, a close friend arrived at our the-beloved-Entebbe International airport aboard moreover, our (new) national carrier Uganda Airlines but, with luggages missing – from South Africa. So, if the boda boda man (mainly men) delivering my ‘take-away food’ from town is more likely to gain my trust than the national career then I repeat, it is a crisis.

Conclusively then, while this report was comprehensive in its nature, an interesting outcome would emerge from an institutional-specific-survey on say, trust on government generally, the police, teachers, judiciary, lawyers, doctors, politicians, parents or interestingly, the clergy.

When Tony Blair was newly elected leader of the British Labour Party, he severally told the Party that in order to regain power, it had to regain the trust and confidence of the majority of the British people. By 1997 they had and they went on to win an election landslide.

This UBAS ‘consensus’ report was fantastic but shy. The answer lies in leadership; a bold, national political-leadership consciously and, deliberately committed to national dialogue, national cohesion and genuine strategic national interest and renewal.

Only such a leadership can reclaim our moral-fabric plus national trust with, and on behalf of all the peoples of this country. Only such a leadership can save this country from what is truly, ‘a madness of an entire nation’ which cannot be subscribed to an abstract-yet-real, ‘solitary mind’, as Francis Imbuga would say, in his satirical play, Betrayal in the City. We decide.

The writer is a pan-Africanist and former columnist with New African Magazine [email protected]