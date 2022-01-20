Try The Gambia’s marble voting system

Mr Crispin Kaheru is the coordinator, Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda.

By  Crispin Kaheru

What you need to know:

  • This distinctive system integrates a range of other ordinary tools: bells (like bicycle bells), trays, sieves, sand and/or sow dust.It is these everyday things that are used to count and secure every vote cast. 

On December 4,2021, the people of The Gambia participated in the first election following the 23-year rule by former president Yahya Jammeh. There was immense interest as about 900,000 voters exercised their right to choose a leader. 

