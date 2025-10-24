Türkiye and Uganda: Our ties are not only political; they are also practical

When the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye opened its doors in Kampala in 2010, it marked the beginning of a new era of friendship between our two nations. I have had the honour of serving as the fourth Turkish ambassador to this beautiful country since February 2023.

On October 29th, Türkiye will proudly celebrate 102 years since the founding of our republic. After the hardships of World War I, our nation rose from the ashes under the visionary leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who led our struggle for independence and established the modern Republic of Türkiye in 1923. Each year, we commemorate this day with deep respect for the courage and sacrifice of those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Over the past century, Türkiye has grown into a strong, dynamic nation — one that seeks peace, stability, and progress not only at home but also across the world, in line with Atatürk’s famous motto: “Peace at home, peace in the world.” Our friendship with Uganda continues to blossom. In January 2024, our Vice President, HE Cevdet Yılmaz, visited Kampala to attend the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit hosted by Uganda. Although Türkiye is not a member of NAM, we were honoured to be the only country invited as a “special guest” — a clear reflection of the excellent relations between our two countries.

These ties are not only political; they are also practical. Trade between Türkiye and Uganda is growing. In 2024, our bilateral trade volume reached US$75 million. By August 2025, it had already risen to US$96 million, and we expect it to surpass US$120 million dollars by the end of this year — an increase of nearly 60 percent.

Business people from both sides meet more frequently, explore partnerships, and participate in trade fairs in Türkiye and Uganda. Just last week, during the Türkiye–Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul, we welcomed 50 Ugandan business leaders from various sectors — a great example of how our cooperation continues to deliver tangible results.

Turkish companies are also contributing to Uganda’s development — quite literally, by helping build its future. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines continues to play a crucial role in strengthening our bilateral relations. The number of weekly flights between Entebbe and Istanbul has increased from seven to nine recently, connecting Uganda not only to Türkiye but also to the rest of the world through Istanbul. We take great pride in seeing Turkish expertise contribute to Uganda’s infrastructure, connectivity, and overall development.

As in any partnership, challenges exist — including high transport costs and occasional cases of fraud that may discourage genuine trade and investment. We are working closely with Ugandan authorities to address these issues and to promote a positive image of Uganda among Turkish investors. Our shared goal is to encourage more Turkish businesspeople and professionals to discover the many opportunities this country offers.

Our partnership goes far beyond trade and construction. It is also about friendship, education, and cultural exchange. Through the Türkiye Scholarships and Diyanet Foundation programmes, Türkiye has so far provided more than 600 scholarships to Ugandan students. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency and Turkish NGOs have been instrumental in supporting Uganda’s development efforts.

Türkiye and Uganda are currently finalising key agreements — including one to avoid double taxation and another to protect and promote investments — which will make doing business between our two countries easier and fairer. We are also preparing for the 3rd Türkiye–Uganda Joint Economic Commission Meeting, to be held in Kampala after Uganda’s upcoming elections. Guided by the vision of our Presidents, HE Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Türkiye and Uganda continue to deepen their partnership in the spirit of mutual respect and shared prosperity.

May our enduring friendship grow ever stronger for the benefit of our peoples and future generations.