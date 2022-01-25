Tumusiime Mutebile was the real deal

By  Muniini K. Mulera

  • He bore his physical illness with dignity and courage. His sharp intellect compensated for his weakened physique. I always left him better informed than I was when I walked into his presence.

Dear Tingasiga: His name was Emmanuel Kirenga Baryabota Tumusiime Mutebile. Some called him The Governor. Others called him Professor. And others called him Doctor. I called him Tumusiime.

