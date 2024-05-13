Ubos wait, I want to be counted among numbers

Has anyone seen Ubos?

I walked in my neighbourhood on Friday, May 10, the designated public holiday to kickstart the national population census. People ‘were told’ to stay home and wait to be counted. I was supposed to see someone, who told me ‘I am waiting to be counted’. I ended up staying home too. As I walked, the streets were largely empty. I was hoping to see some people with the ‘Census bag’. I did not meet any and assumed they were behind the closed gates I walked past.

By the evening of that Friday, many people were asking, has anyone seen Ubos? So just like that, day one went, not a person in sight for most people. Some people were wondering where these people went.

Ubos are not the only statisticians you know. Some people thought, that if in their network no one had seen Ubos, then these people were bluffing, nothing serious was happening in that front. Unfortunate as that conclusion is, it quickly seemed to gain ground among our contacts.

Census is a tedious exercise and is done after 10 years. There may be estimates from time to time, but this is the real deal. It takes a lot to prepare for. Just think of the number of people involved in the exercise. 115,000 enumerators, it was reported. And 18,000 thousand supervisors involved across the country, to count in 10 days.

Then think of the numbers in cash spent to undertake this exercise, again some astounding figures. Our good paper reported that it is Shs333b. Yet, the government had tried to get broadcasters to air out census messages for free. And our people must be calculating how much that money could do for the striking traders to ease their business environment.

It may seem that many people missed the part of 10 days. As such, they were waiting for these tablet holders to show up on Friday 10.

I cannot figure out why people are so eager to be counted, but that is a good thing. It means, if nothing else, Ubos succeeded at persuading Ugandans that this is an important exercise. I even heard some people talk about how this will help the government to plan better and improve the lives of the people. It means people appreciate the value of quality statistics. Hopefully, we can say of Ubos that this exercise will result in some fairly high-quality data on the Ugandan population.

Still, is there no way to do a census in 2024 in a less cumbersome and costly way? Just wondering if we could not send drones to people’s homes, for instance. If the numbers of Ugandans who hold smartphones that Uganda Communications Commission produces are anything to go by, it may seem every home does have at least one literate person who holds a smartphone. And that means, each household has someone with the capability to answer a questionnaire. Did we not try to teach on television during Covid-19 times?

Could we not, therefore, get these questionnaires on our phones and fill them? Even though URA trusts that traders can now use online tools to aid tax collection, Ubos could have learnt from their sister URA to see how best to get results without visiting homes. Ugandans are honest, they would answer the questionnaires and count their chicken and goats and everything. We are not afraid to say we spent billions buying goats, surely, we can name our cows and dogs as well. All we would need is to deploy our good LC 1 chairpersons, who stamp on every property we purchase and know all in their village, to walk around ensuring the questionnaires are returned to sender.

Ubos could have learnt from the Independent Electoral Commission’s attempts to hold a national election campaigns digitally. The year 2021 was a good experiment for Ubos to pick up lessons and prepare for a national exercise that does not need hundreds of thousands of human beings to go to homes supervised by other thousands.

Yet, isn’t that the whole point of the limits of technology? You can buy the tablets, but you need human beings to walk to homes.

When you think that daily, some form of identity registration is happening – tax identification numbers are issued, driving permits, national IDs, registration of birth and death, marriage registration, courts record divorces, people apply for passports and leave through our borders, and students graduate from various levels every year. Maternal and child mortality are duly recorded. Yet, we often qualify as a data-poor environment.

The beauty is that we appreciate that good statistics are the bedrock of our national planning and policy. We shall be patient and keep waiting for the 10 days to go. Then perhaps survey those who were counted. There must be smart people who can run a seamless online survey to give us a sense of how far and wide Ubos reached so that we can rest knowing the job was done.