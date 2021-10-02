Uganda @59: It is not yet Uhuru

By Harold Acemah More by this Author

Uganda will this week mark the 59th anniversary of independence, aka uhuru in Kiswahili, driwala in my mother tongue Lugbara, amefuga in Luganda and loc ken in Lwo. For the vast majority of Ugandans, especially our fellow citizens from Masaka, Karamoja and Kasese, there is absolutely nothing to celebrate.

In those three parts of Uganda, October 9 will, for obvious and tragic reasons, be a day of lamentations, mourning and sorrow. Cry the beloved country!

The theme selected by the NRM regime for the 59th anniversary is:

‘Celebrating our 59th Independence Day as We Secure Our Future through National Mindset Change.’

I am advised by reliable sources that the national event will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 600 guests have been invited.

When Uganda achieved Independence on October 9, 1962, I was 15 years old and a promising Senior 2 student at Sir Samuel Baker School, Gulu. It is one of the events which has remained alive in my memory ever since.

Fifty nine years down the road, I recall with sadness and disappointment the fact that the dreams, hopes and great expectations my generation had in the future of Uganda have to a large extent been dashed and remain unfulfilled. As of now, the future of Uganda is frankly bleak, insecure and uncertain.

If the NRM regime is serious and committed to “secure our future through national mindset change,” it must begin by changing the regime’s backward and primitive mindset and the national priorities of Uganda. Instead of squandering trillions of shillings of Uganda’s financial resources on the military and police, government must invest in three key sectors which touch the lives of all Ugandans.

This move will transform Uganda from a basket case to the much-coveted middle-income status, like Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania.

The three key sectors are education, health and agriculture. Budgetary allocation to these three sectors must be tripled annually for the next 10 years.

This will enable Uganda to fight ignorance, poverty and disease. In line with relevant African Union summit decisions and resolutions which Uganda supported and is party to, government must allocate a minimum of 15 per cent of the National Budget to the education sector, 15 per cent to the health sector and 10 per cent to agriculture in order to revamp the rapidly declining economy of Uganda.

The wrong priorities of the NRM regime was exposed, once again, by a front page story published in Daily Monitor of September 20 titled, ‘Army to recruit 2,000 graduates’ which is unbelievable, indefensible and unacceptable. I wish the NRM regime could instead recruit 2,000 medical doctors, engineers, agricultural officers, teachers, nurses and midwives who are definitely much more useful to Uganda.

According to the story, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of the Land Forces of the UPDF, announced via Twitter on September 18 that the army will soon recruit 2,000 university graduates which will be the largest number of graduates, UPDF has been recruiting since 2001.

One wonders why at this material time, and secondly is there any imminent threat to the security and territorial integrity of Uganda to justify this course of action? I believe Ugandans deserve honest answers to the above questions.

Uganda does not need a huge, aggressive and expensive army whose primary objective and purpose is not to defend wananchi and the territorial integrity of Uganda, but to protect and shield a corrupt, decadent, incompetent, mediocre and unpopular ruling clique, which has done enormous damage to the moral fibre, traditional values and unity of the people of Uganda.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

[email protected]