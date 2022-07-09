Uganda @60: Some reflections

The rapid and steady economic and social development which Uganda was making from 1962 was brought to an abrupt and sudden halt on January 25, 1971 by an externally engineered military coup d’etat led internally by then army commander, Gen Idi Amin.

The invisible and dirty hands behind that reactionary military coup were Israel and Britain whose prime minister Edward Heath did not hide his ardent desire to overthrow Ugandan President Milton Obote who effectively championed, in Singapore at Chogm 1971, Africa’s cause and opposition to the British government’s irresponsible decision to resume sale of arms to the racist, minority and apartheid regime of South Africa. The rest is history.

In a classic case of history repeating itself another military coup took place exactly 15 years later on January 25, 1986 and brought to power a regime which has clung to power tenaciously against the wishes of the majority of Ugandans.

When the National Resistance Army (NRA) grabbed power by the gun on January 25, 1986, it rode on the back of a Ten Point Programme, a shameless and a blatant lie to the effect that the cause of Uganda’s political problems are northerners called nozanas in some quarters, what Prof Gingyera-Pinycwa termed “the Northern Question” in a public lecture.

On the day he was sworn in as Uganda’s president on January 29, 1986 at Parliament Buildings, Sabalwanyi made a statement which must be haunting him today.

He said: “No one should think that what is happening today is a mere change of guard; it is a fundamental change in the politics of our country. In Africa, we have seen so many changes that change as such, is nothing short of mere turmoil. We have had one group getting rid of another one, only for it to turn out to be worse than the group it displaced.”

With the benefit of hindsight one wonders whether Sabalwanyi would in all honesty and with a clear conscience make such a statement today.

In Uganda it appears as if the more things change, the more they stay the same! No wonder NRM has adopted “No Change” as its slogan. There has, however, been a fundamental change in national priorities established in the 1960s. Education, Agriculture and Health are no longer national priorities.

On sectarianism the NRM leader told Ugandans: “Past regimes have used sectarianism to divide people along religions and tribal lines. But why should religion become a political matter? Religious matters are between you and your God. Politics is about the provision of roads, water, drugs in hospitals and schools for children. Don’t you see that people who divide you are only using you for their selfish interests? Our movement is strong because it has solved the problem of tribal and religious division.” How Ugandans wish that was true!

The NRM regime’s record on sectarianism which is available in the public domain speaks volumes and eloquently.

The regime has not practised what it preached. On the contrary, the exact opposite has happened to the extent that nation-building efforts started in the 1960s by the UPC government have either stopped or been reversed. The bonds and cords which bind Ugandans from all corners of our country together as fellow citizens should be strengthened by good, patriotic and selfless leaders, not undermined and weakened as has sadly been happening for the last 36 years.

On the question of democracy which is number one on NRM’s Ten Point Programme, the NRM regime’s record leaves a lot to be desired.