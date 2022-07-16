Uganda @60: The way forward

In 40 years’ time, Ugandans will celebrate the first centenary of independence. One wonders what Uganda will look like in 2062. Many of us who are alive today will be elsewhere, either rejoicing, praising and worshipping God in heaven or languishing in hell and suffering eternal damnation, depending on a person’s track record on earth.

Nobody should assume that Uganda will be a developed country like Singapore, or even a middle income economy which some Ugandans claim we have achieved despite the World Bank’s position which contradicts that of the Uganda government.

If Haiti is any guide, Uganda could still be a poor, debt-ridden Third World country in 2062. Haitians fought for and achieved independence on January 1, 1804. Some 218 years down the road, Haiti is today one of the poorest, lawless and ungovernable countries in the world, poorer than Uganda. Like the DR Congo, Somalia and South Sudan, Haiti has experienced political instability and numerous upheavals. Haiti is a classic failed state.

Challenge of leadership

One of the primary root causes of the tragedy of Haiti is lack of good governance and lack of competent, effective and efficient leadership. It is a challenge which faces most African countries. Without good governance and good leadership, it will be a tall order for Uganda to achieve the desired First World status by 2062, let alone middle income status which has so far eluded our country.

Leadership, a critical factor in nation building and the development of a country, is defined as “the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal” and it’s not a science like physics and chemistry. Leadership is a relationship in which one person influences others to work together willingly on related tasks to attain what the leader desires.

Good leadership focuses on the common good, not on oneself. Good leaders know when to leave power; good leaders do not cling to power indefinitely like a tick; good leaders are servants of the people who elected them, not masters of wananchi; good leaders focus on the big picture, on the larger purpose and do not micro manage; good leaders lead by example; good leaders are good listeners; good leaders have compassion and empathy for the people they lead.

Leadership can make or break a country. Uganda has sadly and regrettably not been blessed with good leadership and this has negatively affected the economic and social development of our country. Check Africa leadership index if you doubt.

The way forward

My hope is that in 2062 Uganda will be a state of the United States of Africa, Kwame Nkrumah’s dream. If not, then a state of a country called “East African Federation.” It’s not a farfetched and impossible goal. As I argued in a previous opinion, Ghana and Uganda were ready in 1963 to surrender national sovereignty in favour of a continental African government.

If Uganda continues to exist as a sovereign state in 2062, I hope efforts to build national unity in diversity will be revived and pursued vigorously and relentlessly because united we stand and divided we fall.

The divide and rule strategy which the NRM regime has deliberately and shamelessly implemented since 1986 has done enormous damage and harm to the body politic, moral fibre and future of Uganda and must be abandoned.

Ugandans are God-fearing people and in the spirit of our national motto, “For God and my Country,” leaders of Uganda at all levels must always bear in mind the fact that power belongs to God and must be exercised for His glory and for the common good of the people of Uganda as a whole, not for personal gain or to advance partisan or tribal agenda. Uganda deserves a lot better.