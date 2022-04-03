Uganda: A contradiction of development

Mid-week, I had cause to share a public platform with a national figure. A fine personality and increasingly a closer friend with whom we discussed historical misfortunes of their grandfather, a once upon a time leading figure in national politics. In fact, among the founding parents of this country.

Among the concerns were that the political and public (not statutory) organisations that the grandfather had been part of were insufficiently supportive in the last years of his life.

Basic benefits, continued friendship and love from colleagues and the communities with whom he worked, served and sacrificed. The conclusion was that the national hero had been short-changed.

It turned out that when the old man became terminally ill, I was among those who visited him in hospital, in company of other national dignitaries, one of whom happened to have been a medical doctor.

Watching the dilapidation, the squalor, the luck of basic facilities and the apparent extreme pain in which the old man was, quickly pushed me out of the room, wrapped by emotions. A minute or so later, I was followed by the doctor at the veranda.

While I could not handle the realities inside for obvious reasons, the doctor told me that he could not continue either, because he ‘felt helpless’. At the time, the doctor worked outside Uganda.

He said not only did he know (of course he did) what the issues were but, of import and more painful to him, how basic the equipment and remedy to the old man’s pain were. That, in fact, some of the needed basic equipment were those that in his practice as a general practitioner, they would take for granted.

As we parted ways, my memory immediately raced to Bugiri hospital. Last year, Bugiri District Woman MP Agnes Taaka made a dramatic and moving speech on the floor of Parliament, begging for State intervention. She described the situation as so sickening that those who visit turn out ‘sicker’ than they were prior. The hospital serves six districts and, like Iganga and Lugazi, is located on the Kampala-Mombasa road.

But there is an irony; Taaka is a third term legislator belonging to the ruling NRA/NRM and like a friend reacted to her actions; “Was it a protest, a show or a new style of legislation?” Because, my friend continued, “You belong to a regime that has been in power for 36 years and still pleads no change, what do you expect will change?”

I am not sure if there have been major changes to Bugiri hospital since. I am genuinely conflicted, that if I were in Taaka’s position, what would I have done prior to this and, what would I have thought of as an alternative? Certainly not entrenching the numbers in the Assembly while at the same time seemingly (I believe she was), seriously seeking to serve the interests of her constituents.

But hey, cooling off on a lighter note, I transferred to a discussion I had on a certain TV about DRC joining the East African Community with neither my mandate nor opportunity to discuss the alternatives, content or context. Yet as it may, integration is no bad thing after all, like my elder Tambo Mbeki, I am an African. Problem is that in Uganda we are busy creating county-districts, dividing communities while at the same time sounding the leadership voice for African Union; what a contradiction.

My only wishes, if only we would truly be of God, we would understand life, nation and statehood on the basis of: the promises of God, the principles of the kingdom and the mysteries of the kingdom.

Then, I would say, God redeem this nation; for (1 Corinthians 3:3), all our works shall become clear by fire and despite the illusions of some (Luke 24:21), the reality is possible, a servant (Matt 25:21) leadership; just believe in better.