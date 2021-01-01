Uganda Airlines airbus presents a new world of tourism possibilities

It is indeed, a New World for Uganda Airlines, Ugandans and all our visitors who will be flying the Crane...

On my behalf and on behalf of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), I would like to congratulate the government under the leadership of President Museveni, as well as the management of Uganda Airlines and indeed the people of Uganda, upon the arrival of our first of two Airbus A330neo aeroplanes. Delivery of the second plane, is scheduled for January 2021.

The Airbus planes are central to Uganda Airline’s launch of long-range operations with non-stop intercontinental flights to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. As UTB, we are very excited about this just-in-time launch of flights to especially the Middle East and Asia. While Europe has been traditional source of tourists to Uganda, the Middle East and Asia are emerging tourist markets that UTB has actively targeted in the recent past with promising results just before Covid-19 struck.

International experts have told us that in the context of the economic consequences of Covid-19 on economies and household incomes, the cost of travelling to individual destinations and at those destinations, will have an enormous impact on travel decisions in short to medium-term. As such, the availability of direct flights to Uganda aboard the A330neo, that is said to offer “unbeatable economics, increased operational efficiency and superior passenger comfort,” should give Destination Uganda a competitive advantage.

At UTB, even before Covid-19 struck, we had started rethinking tourism, with a strategy to rebalance and segment our tourism portfolio into four key tourist source, segments, namely: Existing overseas markets, emerging overseas markets; regional/African market and the domestic market.

A stronger Uganda Airlines that flies to more destinations within Africa as well as the Middle East and Europe, is undoubtedly a strategic national asset at the right time. That is why, on February 5, 2020, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Uganda Airlines, to combine our efforts to promote the tourism potential of Brand Destination Uganda.

Under the three-year agreement, Uganda Airlines will, among other commitments, brand its offices in various cities and airports across the world with Brand Destination Uganda messages as well as offer a platform to promote Uganda on some of the airline’s platforms and assets such as aeroplanes and other branded materials.

Advertisement

Similarly, UTB will, through our respective tourism promotional campaigns and platforms, present Uganda Airlines as the most convenient way to travel to Uganda. This will include, but is not limited to promotional materials, online platforms, including website, social media platforms as well as other multimedia and experiential campaigns. Uganda Airlines will also reciprocate by providing UTB with points of dissemination of tourism promotional information and campaigns through all their sales offices as well as the airline’s in-flight magazine, in-flight entertainment systems, online platforms, including website and social media sites.

We will also be running joint marketing campaigns, sharing market and research data. We will jointly participate in as well as enable Uganda’s other tourism players to participate in major African and international exhibitions, such as Magical Kenya Tourism Expo, ITB Berlin, Indaba South Africa, Karibu Fair Tanzania, Akwaaba Nigeria, Arabian Travel Show and WTM London.

We will also be working together to plan and organise familiarisation trips for travel agents, tour operators, press and travel bloggers, etc., aimed at encouraging travellers to use Uganda airlines to travel to Uganda. All these initiatives and more, over and above increasing awareness about brand Destination Uganda in several key African source markets, should also ultimately further lower the cost, both in time and money of travelling to Uganda, whether it is for business or leisure.

It is indeed, a New World for Uganda Airlines, Uganda, Ugandans and all our visitors who will be flying the Crane to The Pearl of Africa! There is indeed now more reasons to #TakeOnThePearl and #VisitUganda!

For God and My Country.

Ms Lilly Ajarova is the chief executive officer, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).