Uganda Airlines and getting wealthy from doing wrong things or nothing

In 2011, Daniel Pallotta, the American entrepreneur and activist published a hair-raising think piece in the Harvard Business Review, titled, “You Should Be Able to Get Rich in Charity”. His argument that there “should be no limit to the amount of money a person can earn making the world a better place, so long as the money is commensurate with the value they produce,” raised quite a stir in philanthropic circles.

It is generally agreed that those who work for public good, especially doing charity or nonprofit work – you might also add government – shouldn’t be paid competitively. But Pallotta argues that, “If a person is a value-generating machine, and produces additional commensurate value for every additional increment of money they receive — and you can measure that value — then never stop the machine.” Basically, a person trying to end world hunger should feel that they too can get as wealthy as someone who invents a mousetrap that ups the game. In essence, Pallotta’s argument is that you should be paid the premium, if you can prove that you are capable of delivering. But how does this argument hold out in instances where the only proof of qualification is minimum academic qualifications?

Consider the debate around the Uganda Airlines saga, currently under scrutiny before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprises (Cosase). The facts are that the CEO, Jennifer Bamuturaki, was irregularly appointed – not an entirely new thing in Uganda – but that doesn’t mean she is unqualified for the job; that the airline is still a long way from breaking even and turning a profit – but that quite commonplace in the aviation industry; that there are accusations of mismanagement and financial impropriety – but what did you expect, really?

Before its revival, the last national airline had collapsed – in part – because high-ranking government officials weren’t even paying for their tickets and sometimes, held it waiting on the runaway as they finished their whiskey in the VIP lounge. Times have changed and it is not imaginable that things like that could happen today. But that probably has more to do with the fact that we don’t have individuals with that much power in government anymore and not necessarily the ability of management to withstand political pressure. If you consider the average Ugandan’s experience of service delivery especially in government, political interference ranks high up as a contributory factor to the breakdown. When appointments to public office are made, rarely are they on the basis of a track record of excellent service.

Mostly, it is around things like tribal and regional balance, family lobbying and political inclinations. The result is that you are more likely to end up with unqualified and inexperienced people than not, which will affect how an agency, directorate or ministry is run or the quality of work it is able to do.

But that’s not all. Irregular appointments also send a message that those in office can get away with anything – including hiring and contracting their own, and stealing public resources for self-enrichment. That is why processes matter, because they offer safeguards against these sorts of things. When they are flouted, we end up with the kind of country we are currently enduring.

Curiously, the debate also focused on Bamuturaki’s academic documents – because in dysfunctional systems, devoid of efficiency and competence, that’s a real thing. Many of the people on the other side of the table can certainly relate, considering they don’t meet the bar, where debate, legislation and oversight require the ability to comprehend, apply, analyse, and evaluate.

In part, the obsession with ‘certificatisation’ of learning has brought us here – where the appointed and the elected pretty much offer the same substandard quality of service. This is self-evident in the amount of time expended in discussing transcripts and Pass slips as evidence of one’s qualification for a role. The fact that academic documents are perhaps the single most evidence of education is how we end up with incompetent, unskilled and inexperienced people in public offices. Basically, anybody can sneak in or get smuggled into the office if they tick that box, even if there is overwhelming proof of their ineptness.

The tragedy for us is that unlike Pallotta’s suppositions, our people are neither inventing high-tech mousetraps nor even ending hunger. They aren’t creating many opportunities or even getting much right – yet, still, they are getting wealthy from it.