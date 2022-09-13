Uganda Airlines: Govt botched fleet purchases

Reactions to my article, ‘Focus on Entebbe Airport, not Uganda Airlines mess,’ in the Daily Monitor of September 7, have confirmed my claims. I have confirmed that by opting for full ownership of the four narrow-body Bombardier CRJ-900 and two wide-body Airbus A330 planes, the government got it wrong on fleet purchase options.

Uganda Airlines is a start-up business. Using the analogy of a baby, an air transport regulation consultant based in Kampala told me that there was a dire need to bear in mind the natural crawl-walk-run sequence of a baby’s development.

Aviation sources told me that most airlines own a percentage of their fleet. For many, they dry-lease aircraft, meaning that a plane is rented but the crew is not. The advantage of this model is when circumstances change – for instance, if the airline wishes to upgrade to another aircraft – all they have to do is to return the aircraft to the leasing agency and lease another aircraft. This gives the airline flexibility because it will not be stuck with a fleet that does not serve its set purpose.

Unfortunately, say the experts, the people who started Uganda Airlines ignored that sequence of natural development and hurriedly made the baby commence walking before the baby’s bones were fully developed. Since the baby’s bones were not yet fully developed, we now face the real possibility that the baby will suffer permanent injury. This is a textbook case of how not to start an airline. Examples were there to learn from but they seem to have been ignored flatly.

Government should have first studied how huge carriers such as Singapore Airlines, British Airways, KLM, and Emirates Airlines – all of which are not only running now but are sprinting – were started. Simple research would have shown that most of them started humbly.

For example, the government-owned Emirates commenced operations in October 1985 with two aircraft wet-leased from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). Meaning that the aircraft and the crew belonged to PIA. However, from that humble start, Emirates has grown over the years to the huge operation we now see ruling the skies between its hub in Dubai and more than 150 cities in 80 countries. It now has a fleet of about 300 aircraft.

What many Ugandans may not know is that aircraft have high depreciation rates. A plane can depreciate by up to 50 percent within two years of operation, making leasing a better option for start-ups. Remember, there can only be a return on investment if the aircraft are operating at full capacity and are airborne most of the time. But if they spend a lot of time parked on the tarmac, which is reportedly the case with our Airbuses, we should simply forget about seeing returns on that purchase. Aircraft make money when in the air, not when squatting on the airport tarmac.

It is also important to know that profitability of an airline is hinged on sound management and good business principles. Look at Ethiopian Airlines. It is making good profits largely because the government separated airline management from politics. Furthermore, the people I talked to told me that the pay of the airline’s managers is “in line with the Ethiopian economy.”

With an economy giving the government so much difficulty paying its workers, where did we get the idea that Uganda Airlines managers should earn dozens of millions of shillings? I can tell you now with absolutely no fear of contradiction that associate consultants at Uganda Management Institute, many with PhD degrees, have not been paid for more than six months! You tell me: What exactly is so special about Uganda Airlines people, some with suspect academic papers?

Let me now return briefly to my earlier argument about the absolute need to develop Entebbe Airport into a transit hub for cargo and passengers. A hub is not just the airport. It is the airport plus all the services it offers to surrounding areas. These include employment for locals as well as for people in the hospitality industry and, of course, services to importers and exporters.