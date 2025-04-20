Uganda and political economy of walls we build around our houses

Musings of an idle mind in holiday mode. Ugandans are wall-crazy! We love walls; the higher, the better! But did you ever think that these high walls tell a deep story about our society? So, how about we delve into the political economy of the walls we build around our houses?

Nothing complicated; just a peek into the complex relationships between economic, social and political forces that shape our built environment! Walls are good for security and privacy, but for some, it’s a fashion: moving with the crowd.

Everyone is doing it, so I have to. Ugandans will go with anything that’s trending; be it haircuts, hairdos, dressing, cars, or religion. And we are cowards! We fear to be different, to stand out, stand alone and make our own fashion statements. We’re more comfortable melting into the crowd. Did I say cowards? Well, add “copy cats”. We have few thinkers and innovators; we’re not original.

Start a small shop or stall at your gate, and every neighbour will start one at theirs too. In Uganda, walls are highly symbolic and socially significant - a declaration of status; a proclamation of wealth and privilege.

I have arrived! Do you see me? Do you feel me? Heck, do you know who I am? See my money!! At that point, walls become a class divide, a tale of social inequalities, showing us who has money and who doesn’t. They’re an attempt by those who have arrived to lock the poor ones out.

Let them stay there, in their small, dirty houses. They might infect us with lice, cockroaches and fleas! Keep off; stay out! Did you also notice that whole communities can fail to bridge an access road by putting one or two culverts – yet every one of them drives a car or two and has a very high wall around their house? We don’t think bridges; we think walls!

Our walls, in part, proclaim who we are – selfish, unenlightened, self-indulgent low-lives who only think about ourselves and nobody else.

With a high wall around your home, you create a kingdom where you rule or reign; where you and your family live happily in a world of your own, regardless of your immediate surroundings. So, you find a wonderful walled house, surrounded by shacks that tell a tale of shortage and squalor; an island of wealth in an ocean of poverty.

As long as we are okay, we don’t really care about others. Oh, you mean my neighbour was robbed yesterday? How so very sad! We didn’t see or hear anything! These people are very bad! Now, pass the salt...where were we? Let’s also consider the pure economics of it all: Walls are a supply and value chain in themselves; they create jobs and stimulate local economies.

So, every architect and engineer will convince you that you need a wall, even when you don’t. And while walls show that you have money, they can also help you hide it.

Some houses, if left exposed, will cause unwanted investigations and lifestyle audits by the many watchdogs.

Build a high wall and enjoy your money quietly! In short, our walls are, in part, evidence that as a nation, we dislike transparency: in Uganda, everything is shrouded in mystery – except, maybe, the bodies of our women, because many walk practically naked.

Finally, walls are a study in private security and State collapse. See, walls are boundaries, because we don’t trust each other. We are a nation of thieves! If you leave an inch in the open, your neighbour will eat up metres inside or even take the whole thing! We don’t trust the courts, because a dispute will be in court for 10 years, and the one with the most money will bribe the judicial officer and win.

Walls also advertise failure of policy and regulation. Civilised countries have zoning laws that determine whether or not you can build a wall and what types of walls or fences are allowed in certain areas, influencing the character of neighbourhoods.

These laws establish security standards for walls and buildings, balancing safety concerns with aesthetic and environmental considerations. But in failed states like Uganda, just do what you like - the State apparatus only keeps the rulers in power...nothing else; it can’t even protect you.

When citizens lose faith in the State's ability to provide security, they turn to private solutions like walls. In Uganda, you’re on your own. Oh, and happy Easter!

Mr Gawaya Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.