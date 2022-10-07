Uganda at 60: A time to reflect on the past and to forge a new future

Uganda was colonised by the British for nearly 70 years, from 1894 to 1962 when the British finally gave her political independence on October 9, 1962. Uganda, unlike other colonies, was euphemistically referred to as a “protectorate”.

In essence, though, there were negligible differences between a colony and a protectorate as in both cases, the British were in charge of the politics of the country, the economy, the administrative and coercive machines of the state, etc. In simple terms, it can be argued that one was a disguised form of the other.

However, 60 years later, our leaders have fundamentally veered-off the promise, dreams and aspirations that characterised our nation’s independence as enshrined in our national anthem, flag, national emblem, coat of arms and all the other governance symbols of the country.

Our leaders have blasphemed God by worshipping other gods and committing felonious acts. We are terribly polarised along ethno-tribal, religious and other sectarian lines. Our leaders are awfully corrupt and as a result, the vast majority of our citizens wallow in abject poverty.

Our civil and political liberties are severely curtailed by regimes in power; we have fought with almost all our neighbours in the Great Lakes region. Indeed, we have fallen short of the promise that characterised Uganda’s independence.

Nevertheless, in spite of the monumental failures, we have made some progress. We deserve to pat ourselves on the back for the successes we have scored, but should in the same breath, hasten to ask a fundamental question about our future.

We need to ask, where did we go wrong as a country? The answer to this question should compel us to correct past and current mistakes and form the basis for generating a new national consensus that will make us journey into the future with a renewed sense of hope and commitment in fulfilling the promise that characterised Uganda’s independence.

Therefore, as a people, we should commence a new conversation about our future. A future that will be guided by our past and informed by the present; a future that does not seek vengeance but aspires to heal our wounds as a people; a future that seeks to bestow a dignified life and prosperity upon all the citizens of this beautiful land; a future that appreciates that we are all bound together by a common destiny and finally, a future that restores our hope, confidence and love in our nation.

That is the future that we should all aspire for as a people. Thus, we must of necessity, initiate a genuine conversation that leads us to this future. This conversation should clearly articulate and highlight the practical steps that will lead us into the new future.

This conversation should involve Ugandans from all walks of life; CSOs, the clergy, political parties (ruling and Opposition), youth and women leaders, cultural leaders, professional associations, etc. This conversation should cobble together consensual propositions that will construct a future agreeable to all Ugandans.

Certainly, as a people, we need to understand that these conversations between and among Ugandans will only help to create a basis for forging a new consensus for the country. The actual work will require resolute leadership that acts within a culture of strong legal and institutional frameworks.

In summary, there is a plethora of things that we can and should do to transform our lives as a people. But to do so, we should deliberately create a new leadership culture that easily compels us to work together for the common good of all. Aluta continua!