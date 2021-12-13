Uganda can become a leader in recycling

As a landlocked country in the Great Lakes region of Africa, Uganda is, however, plagued with the polluting effect of littered plastics.

Just like many western countries, banning certain single-use plastics has become a necessity for the East African country.

Reports indicate that more than 600 tonnes of plastic are disposed of in Uganda every day. However, the use and disposal of plastics will get worse in the next five years as the country’s population continues to grow.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the legal authority responsible for the operative maintenance of the capital city, collaborates with other private companies/stakeholders involved in plastic packaging on the Ugandan market to promote its recycling. However, the question remains how effective are these measures in collecting, sorting and recycling 100 per cent of these packaging materials.

In the past two months when the country has been receiving abundant rainfall, many city drainages and roads have been flooded with tonnes of plastics that could have been recycled.

Of late, many developed nations are embracing the circular economy to ensure safe and secure environs for human and wildlife. A circular economy can be defined as an economic system of closed loops in which raw materials, components and products lose their value as little as possible, renewable energy sources are used and systems thinking is at the core.

As the world gears towards achieving its ambitious targets for a circular economy, of packaging materials by 2025, Uganda must encourage extensive regulations and investments to improve plastic material recovery. This can be done through fully obligating the packaging producers and setting government’s recycling targets.

With this, the country will become a climate leader in Africa and also be able to achieve huge de-carbonisation.

The Word Bank indicates that agriculture is the backbone of Uganda’s economy with 70 percent of the country’s population being employed by the sector. Research indicates that economic development in sub-Saharan Africa has increased carbon emissions and this is not about to stop. Unfortunately, little has been done to address the changes in emissions and their underlying drivers.

Additionally, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), a scheme that has been used in different western countries, has proven to be effective in not only obligating the packaging producers but also pushing money into the waste management system as a whole.

These obligations often come in the form of well thought strategic legal frameworks that intend to penalise the companies who do not adhere to the scheme and reward companies who comply with the scheme by allowing them to pay less tax on their recycled packaging.

The first practical EPR was implemented in Germany at a critical time when the western European country was pledged with increasing packaging volumes and lacked reprocessing facilities; efficiency, reduction and reuse were achieved as a result for the packaging waste volumes. Although the collection and recycling infrastructure in Uganda still calls for improvements, an EPR scheme will attract positive changes in the waste management system once implemented correctly. Furthermore, as the EPR scheme pushes money into the system by ensuring that the packaging companies finance the collection of packaging, this will, in turn, create jobs for the local municipalities that will be commissioned for this purpose.

Designing an EPR scheme for Uganda will reduce landfilling, reduce the environmental and health impact of littered waste, provide jobs through an organised waste management system, and ensure the nation meets its international obligation to reduce carbon emission and protect the natural environment.