Uganda continues to consolidate key integration milestones in EAC

As of April 2024, the East African Community accounted for 31.7 percent of Uganda’s total export market whereas her total trade with the rest of the world increased by 36.3 percent to US$18.1billion in 2023 from US$13.3billion in 2022, while total imports from rest of the world increased by 21.2 percent to US$11.8 billion in 2023 from US$9.7 billion in 2022.

This substantial market share clearly highlights the importance of regional and international trade to our economy and highlights the strong relationships Uganda has fostered with fellow EAC members. Key trading partners such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Kenya collectively absorbed an impressive 81.3 percent of Uganda’s exports to the EAC.

In terms of total export earnings, Uganda reached $639.84 million in April 2024, an encouraging increase from $634.43 million in the preceding month. This demonstrates that Uganda’s goods are finding increasingly diverse markets within the region. Coffee, tea, fish, and gold are among the top exports, with coffee being particularly noteworthy.

This is a testament to the resilience and competitiveness of Uganda’s agricultural sector, which continues to play a leading role in the region’s economic landscape. Beyond coffee, Uganda’s fisheries industry is also a key contributor to our regional trade success. Our fish exports are highly regarded in neighboring countries, contributing to food security and economic growth in the region.

Moreover, gold remains a standout export, especially to the Middle East. However, its importance within the EAC cannot be overlooked, as it adds significantly to our export earnings. The EAC established One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs) as one of the initiatives to facilitate trade, the OSPB concept promotes a coordinated and integrated approach to facilitating trade, movement of people, and improved security. Uganda, has made notable steps in tackling Non-tariff barriers (NTBs).

This development represents a major step forward in our quest to streamline regional trade more so, as a means of facilitating trade and increasing transparency, the EAC Secretariat developed Trade Information Portals (TIP). The portal gives access to step-by-step guidelines on licenses, pre-clearance permits and clearance formalities for the most traded goods within, to and from the region. However, it is important to note that NTBs do not just affect large businesses; they also impact small-scale traders, many of whom are Ugandan women and youth who rely on cross-border trade to support their families. By addressing these barriers, we are empowering these individuals to expand their businesses, increase their incomes, and contribute to the growth of the Ugandan economy.

Uganda’s success in the EAC is also tied to the implementation of the EAC Common Market Protocol, which seeks to enhance regional integration by promoting the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people. Uganda, in collaboration with the EAC, has prioritised infrastructure development as a key driver of economic growth. Investments in roads, cross-border trade facilities, and other critical infrastructure have reduced logistical bottlenecks, enabling goods to move more efficiently across the region.

The positive impact of these developments is already being felt, as trade flows have increased, and transportation costs have decreased. The development of infrastructure has a direct impact on the lives of Ugandans. Improved roads mean that farmers can transport their produce to markets more easily, reducing post-harvest losses and increasing their incomes.

For traders, better infrastructure translates into lower costs and shorter delivery times, enabling them to expand their businesses and reach new markets. The benefits of Uganda’s participation in regional trade are not confined to economic figures alone; they are felt by ordinary citizens across the country. As we look to the future, I am confident that the East African Community will remain a cornerstone of Uganda’s economic success.

By deepening our regional integration and fostering closer collaboration, we can unlock new opportunities for growth, create jobs, and build a more prosperous future for all East Africans. This is a vision that benefits not only Uganda but the entire East African region. As we continue to work together, our shared success will pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.