Uganda deserves bad US travel advisory. Here’s what it has to fix

The travel advisory the United States issued on April 23 about Uganda is not a surprise. Uganda earned it and deserves it. The Ugandan authorities may be angry, but the good news is travel advisories, just like grades at school, can be improved. Travel advisories are not made up. They simply reflect realities on the ground. If you change (for the better) what those writing travel advisories focus on, you can move from level 3, where Uganda currently stands, to level 1. Level 4 is the worst. A country that is at level 1 is generally peaceful and almost crime-free. Here are a few good examples from African and non-African countries. Cape Verde, Mauritius and the Seychelles are at level 1.

Norway (Europe), Singapore (Southeast Asia) and Switzerland (Europe) are also at level 1. This has nothing to do with their prosperity. It is about the degree of safety one enjoys when visiting. In Uganda, a tourist visiting a game park has significantly higher chances of being attacked than their counterpart visiting a comparable site in Norway.

The internet has kept for posterity the negative stories even if some are from decades ago. Readers with a good memory remember the March 1999 massacre of eight foreign tourists in Uganda. Another massacre occurred in 2001 when rebels butchered the director of the Kampala Catering Institute, Jimmy Ssekasi, along with 11 students he had taken on a tour of Murchison Falls National Park. The most recent attack, which occurred in October 2023, claimed a couple from the UK on honeymoon. Their guide was also killed and their vehicle set ablaze.

The clearest evidence that realities on the ground translate into a bad US travel advisory comes from Uganda’s neighbours DR Congo and South Sudan. Both are at level 4 for obvious reasons. The DRC and South Sudan are no stranger to conflict and fragility. They have made more headlines than news consumers care to read or count — and all are about violence.

Look different

By contrast, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania, all at level 2, look different. While crime in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, remains a problem, city residents are safer than those in the DRC’s Goma or South Sudan’s Juba. In its travel advisory, the US warned its citizens about crime, political repression and terrorism in Uganda. Political repression and crime have persisted, and while some affluent suburbs of Kampala are safe, it is not uncommon to see robbers grabbing valuables from foreigners walking Kampala streets in broad daylight. Uganda can fix these problems if it really wants to. Elections do not have to be a matter of life and death, as we witnessed in the Kawempe North by-election. Candidates should be allowed to campaign freely. Yet, instead of fixing its unpopularity problem, which makes it hard for its candidates to win in Kampala, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) often resorts to violence.

The government can also rein in urban crime, including violent robberies, kidnappings and murders, if it equips police and ensures the complicity of law enforcement and boda boda crime syndicates are tackled. But progress in this area remains slow. The government has done more to target journalists covering elections and reporting human rights violations, more to use digital surveillance tools (Pegasus-like spyware) than to rein in crime in Kampala. The US State Department is not orchestrating a smear campaign. They do not tarnish Uganda’s image. The government does. As Mr Joseph Ssewungu, the MP for Kalungu West, told NTV shortly before I started writing this article last Tuesday: “Uganda cannot be considered peaceful when a President who once moved freely, now requires roads to be closed for over 30 minutes just to pass without any interference.”

The writer, Musaazi Namiti, is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk