Uganda has gone to the dogs – else why would fathers sleep with their daughters?

Something like 10 years ago. We had just concluded the presentation of an opinion poll report at Hotel Africana, Kampala, when a journalist filed a question to the main man, Mr Patrick Wakida, CEO of Research World International.

He felt that a sample of two thousand something was too small for one to premise conclusions of national consequence on it. Why hadn’t Mr Wakida used a bigger sample – something like a million or two, given Uganda’s population size? The answer was quick, basically on the fly but very brilliant.

“You don’t need a whole litre of blood to test for malaria,” said Mr Wakida. “Just like you do not need to drink all the soup in the saucepan if you are tasting it to check if the salt is sufficient.”

I received two bizarre calls this past week, within 48 hours of each other – from two ladies I have never met. But then again, lawyers receive all kinds of calls and you hear all kinds of stories. Some of them are legal problems. But many more are not; see, Ugandans for some reason feel lawyers have the answer to just about everything. And when you have been on the legal circuit awhile, your number kind of gets passed around, so half the time you are talking to a caller you’ve never met. Eventually you cultivate the art of listening, especially as you discover, it is part of the therapy some of the callers or clients need because they’ve been deprived of it.

The two ladies were on very opposite ends of the socio-economic spectrum. The first was a market woman, who used to cohabit with a boda boda rider: first he was honey, then something like Moses, then Tata Baby, then musajja gwe (you man!) then something in the region of musiru gwe (you fool). So when the love and passion dried out and each one took a different direction. But there was collateral damage – a baby girl, now nine, who had been hung out to dry.



The lady was distressed because, wherever she’d left the kid several months ago, ‘that wicked man’ had come (like half an hour earlier) and picked her. I didn’t see much wrong with a man picking up his own child who was in the hands of a stranger. But just then the lady dropped the bomb: if nobody intervened, she said, weeping, the man would defile the girl…again.

A thunderbolt out of a clear sky! I was still dealing with this one when, two days later, a girl calls me. She is a candidate at a top school; the kind where kids of peasants don’t go unless they are exceptionally brilliant. From the sound of her voice, her family seems fairly middle class, which is probably why she accessed the number of a lawyer she has never met.

The girl was sorely distressed and happy to be back at school. Reason? The father has been defiling her throughout the entire holiday – and he hadn’t just gotten started. The mother, she said, knew absolutely nothing about it. To put it rather crudely, the man of the house, the pater familias, is cheating on his wife. But he is doing so, not with what the Good Book calls ‘the strange woman’, but with their daughter, right under her nose. Things get worse when you consider that the poor girl is supposed to write her final exams eight or nine months down the road. How the heck will she concentrate? And how does she report her father to her mother? See?

Going back to Mr Wakida’s brilliant response to the journalist, two bizarre calls, at random, to the same lawyer, by two women, one from the poorer communes and the other from the more affluent echelons, citing the same problem, seems evidence enough that something horribly wrong has gripped the fathers of this country. It is time for “somebody to do something” – whatever that means. Mothers need to begin conversations with their children, and allow them to open up. And those who have men in their charge – employers, clerics and pastors, counsellors – need to engage men of this country, because they really are high on something: else, how do you sleep with your own daughter?