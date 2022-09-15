Uganda has got to be kinder – Part 3

The net effect of NRM’s successes in restoring peace and relative security of persons and property, economic progress in most imaginable aspects, and international diplomatic repute has been complacency, lethargy, and profligacy.

Credit to the “Liberator Generation”, they have stayed around longer than any other governments in the past; and from the looks of it, only an implosion stands between them and a long future at the helm.

The unintended consequence and benefit of this long stay is that they have been able to prime their offspring – Descendants of the Resistance Army (DRA) – so referred to by President Museveni.

These are born in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, to those in and around socio political and economic power, part of the system in some way, and are gradually taking over the levers of power.

They are usually suave and urbane, often have good taste in wine, cars, and women, can crack deals in the region and across the oceans, and are quick to let it be known that they are in-charge. Some also have the sense to stay in the background and not attract backlash.

All things considered, Uganda has never been in a place as good. Yet it is hard to escape the feeling that we are underperforming and not meeting our potential. The worry is if we ever will. So much that a couple of people reason that some of the gains made over the last few decades could be undone.

It is not for lack of technical talent – because we have never had a pool as diverse, experienced, and motivated as we have on the local and international market. Our doctors, teachers, judicial officers, academics, tech talent, etc. stride the breadth of the earth. It’s not because they want to but because we have squeezed them out of merit-based opportunities and global pay rates.

It is not for lack of resources – because we collect more in taxes, borrow more from everywhere and sell a lot more than we ever have. But because we also steal a lot more, lose a lot more, and spend on what we shouldn’t a lot more often than we should.

It is not for lack of ambition – because we see young people competing and offering civic and enterprise leadership at the continental and global levels. Yet they can barely find space at home, where our politics is poisoned and bastardized; our civil service is obese and immobile, and our private sector mostly pays lip service.

For all the gains made in the restoration of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, cases of abuse of office and power, blatant illegalities by state actors, and whoever has any level of access and proximity somehow seem to be on the rise.

Even with improved education and a much larger economy, graduates know that they are more likely to end up unemployed or engaged in some low-level survivalist entrepreneurial ventures because there aren’t enough jobs to go around and not even much support for local enterprise to match the endeavour.

Because of duplication of roles, government agencies are more likely to pull in different directions on issues that need no debate. In some cases, they even compete with and sabotage the private sector, even where they have no capacity to implement. Somehow, this lack of cohesion and coherence often conspires to force many to shelve whatever grandiose ideas and ambitions, join the government and make the most of what one can – while they can.

It is the great American Poet, Robert Frost, who wrote, “Two roads diverged in a wood’; ‘I took the one less traveled by.” For a while now, it has felt like Uganda is at crossroads and riding the fence between the two roads. The conundrum for everyone involved is that it is not always clear whether we are coming or going.

It now falls on the DRA, the third in this relay that is Team Uganda, to decide which road to take. They know the past and have enough tools to imagine and shape the future. But that decision has got to happen now because the anchor runners, the millennials and Gen Zs – born in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s – are kind of low on patience, skin-deep on camaraderie, dismissive of reverence, and shallow memory of the past. So, which way, guys?