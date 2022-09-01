Uganda has got to be kinder to its leaders – part 1

A typical relay race requires four runners but their sequence is often a good determinant of whether they will win. For example, in what was called the greatest relay race in history – the 2012 London Olympics – Jamaica broke the world record while the United States’ sprinters equaled the previous one. In that race, Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man ran as the anchor leg (the final runner) because you need your fastest man and most experienced runner at the top.

In case you are wondering where we are going with this athletics story, it is because I tend to think of our history and the different generations as part of a relay team, to whom the baton gets passed. Each generation runs its race, relying on the previous one to have done its best, and hoping that the next one does an even better job.

In fact, the assumption is always that if the guys before you do such an incredible job of it, yours will be even easier. To get a good understanding of this, let us consider that a generation is anywhere between the range of 20-30 years.

In Uganda’s case, and for the purpose of this column, let us consider the four generations and see how well they might have fared with the baton, leading us to where we are; where we need to be. For clarity, we shall focus on “Middle Age” which is between 40-60 years – as this constitutes those who are supposed to have been in charge and therefore had the legs to run with the baton.

The first runners in this case would have been the “Independence Generation”. These would have been born in the 1920s and 30s, under colonialism – coming of age in the 50s, and taking charge from the 60s to about the 80s. At the time, education – while being of somewhat commendable quality – would only have been for a lucky few. One likely had to be a royal or some noble, have religious connections, sired by a collaborator or the like in order for them to go to school. In fact, one or two of the senior-most leaders from the time are known to have had some dodgy education and it showed in lots of instances.

Not to mention, this is also the generation that would have had to survive disease and death during and after birth, in childhood and adulthood because of the lack of advancement in Medicare. There were no road and transport systems, communication and information flow were still rudimentary and exposure was a pipedream. The conflict around traditional cultures and those imposed and propagated by the rulers certainly didn’t help.

Yet, even through all that and more, through the 40s and 50s, they mobilised, organised, and agitated for independence until we got it. Think what you will of the quality of Uganda’s (and Africa really) independence but ending direct colonialism and imperialism is something we can’t take away from them. Their generational mission was to birth Uganda, and they fulfilled it.

It is also possible that they didn’t quite appreciate what this would mean and lead to in the long term, or the fact that they weren’t really equipped for the aftermath of their accomplishment. Think of it as you would, the fact that the ability to give birth or father a child doesn’t necessarily translate into the ability to raise one.

In relay terms, they should have handed over the baton at this point – but they didn’t. Consequently, the next couple of decades saw those impish constitutional maneuvers of the 1960s, arbitrary and extrajudicial killings, tensions between Obote’s government and kingdoms (especially Buganda), and Amin’s reign.

The subsequent political upheaval and socioeconomic collapse of Uganda is what happens you combine inexperience and incompetence, parochialism and chauvinism, and meddling by foreign actors. You might also add that it was always going to be difficult for Uganda to have its affairs in order when all around us, there weren’t many examples of newly independent states getting their stuff together.

Next week, let’s look at the “Liberator generation”, born in the 40s and 50s, who sought to right the wrongs of the Independence generation and how that played it. It helps that they’ve stayed around long enough to fuse roles with their descendants, born in the 60s and 70s.