Uganda has got to be kinder to its leaders – Part 2

The 60s and 70s were a chaotic period. Milton Obote, the prime minister and later president, hadn’t been part of any real political grounding and had found his way to the top in a moment’s notice. He didn’t have popular support and his ascendence had been down to deal making between the Uganda People’s Congress and Kabaka Yekka. His insecurities eventually hit the nadir when he introduced the army into politics – the price of which we are still paying.

His nemesis, Kabaka Edward Muteesa, was caught between being President of Uganda and ruler of his kingdom. The ensuing contradictions and manoeuvers between the centre and Mengo eventually culminated in the 1966 attack on the Lubiri, and gave birth to Amin. All this, and the economic collapse of the 70s, indignities, rule by decree, arbitrary arrests, disappearances and extrajudicial killings prepared the ground for the ‘Liberator Generation” to come into play.

These would have been born in the 40s, 50s and early 60s, coming of age in the 70s and 80s. They formed the bulk of the anti-Amin forces, reformists and agitators opposed to Obote and the old political parties, and progressives who sought a new socioeconomic order. What’s unique with this generation is they started out too early – evidence of how bad things were at the time, especially the availability of experienced human resources to manage affairs.

Never mind, Milton Obote and Kabaka Muteesa weren’t even 40 when they took over at independence. Their peers in Parliament and cabinet probably weren’t any older. They certainly were older and a lot more experienced when Obote took over the second time, and bungled things even further. Majority of the NRA/M functionaries who came to power after the 5-year bush war were even much younger, in their late 20s and early 30s.

What a country they found! Social fragmentation, breakdown of public services, an economy in doldrums, lawlessness, and international isolation. However, they had the advantage of having come via a decisive military victory and a protracted people’s war, which brought them lots of good will. They also had the advantage of having attained quality higher education – many were university graduates – and exposure to the world, even if they were the offspring of peasants.

They brought the idealism of functional bureaucracies, human rights and democracy, a broad-based economy and commendable public relations and projection. It is not imaginable that anyone would deny the socioeconomic progress achieved under the NRM – especially if you speak to those who were here when the colonialists were, and lived through the chaos of the 60s, 70s and 80s. If ever you needed evidence that deploying people where they are most qualified to serve – and letting them do their job uninterrupted – will bear the right results, you simply have to look at the first decade or so of the NRM/A.

It is in this period that we had perhaps the only incontestable free and fair election in the history of Uganda, a new constitution, liberalisation of the economy, Universal Primary Education, investment in local and community health centres, the emergence of civil society, restoration of kingdoms, physical infrastructure drives, etc. Things were on the up.

But there is just something about the hubris of unchecked power and popularity, when mixed with a history of depravity. Keen readers of autobiographies authored by the ‘Liberator Generation’ might notice that the running theme is around being born in poverty, peasantry and at times, nothingness. I am no sociologist but it shouldn’t have been hard to tell that soon, that this generation wouldn’t just try to stuff their hands in the cookie jar, but probably even sprint away with the whole thing.

So, what we have had in the proceeding years is absence of shame and breakdown of social norms, evidenced by grand corruption and embezzlement and primitive accumulation of wealth; and accusations of tribalism, nepotism and favoritism. This, above all the good, might be the enduring legacy of the Liberator Generation. But for it to happen, governance, constitutionalism and rule of law had to break (or be broken) first – and you can see the results.

Next week, in the final part of this series, let us look at what this means for the generation born in the 70s and 80s, and how they are shaping Uganda for the future.

Mr Rukwengye is the founder, Boundless Minds.