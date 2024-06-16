Uganda hosts day of African child

Today, June 16, African countries will commemorate the International Day of the African Child. The venue for the continental celebrations is Kiryandongo District.

The day was chosen by the Assembly of Heads of State of the Organisation of African Union (OAU) to honour and remember children who participated in a June 16, 1976, student uprising in South Africa.

On that sad day in Soweto, South Africa, thousands of Black children took to the streets, marching more than half a mile, to protest against the inferior quality of education they were receiving and demanded the right to be taught in their own language.

Previously, they were being taught in Afrikaans, the language of racist White people in South Africa. Hundreds of the school children were shot in broad daylight during this march, which resulted in two weeks of demonstrations.

During the demonstrations, agents of the apartheid regime of South Africa massacred more than 100 innocent children and more than 1,000 were severely injured.

In 1991, the OAU declared the International Day of the African Child to honour the memory and courage of the victims of the protest. Since 1991, the day has been used to raise awareness about the need for improvement of education provided to African children.

Every year, the African Union (AU), through the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child in accordance with Articles 32 and 33 of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child sets a continental theme which member countries can domesticate according to their situation.

The theme for 2024 is: “Education for children in Africa: The time is now.” Under this theme, each AU member state is expected to share what it has done and plans to do to ensure every child has access to education as a fundamental human right.

Government decided to adopt the same theme because Uganda was selected by the AU Summit to host the continental commemoration.

At least 200 delegates, including children, are expected to visit Uganda from Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Zambia, Malawi, South Africa and several other African countries to attend the event.

The theme is in line with that of the AU for 2024: “Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.”

The AU theme was adopted at the 36th AU Summit held February 2023. The AU decided to focus on education because of challenges member states face in providing education for all, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of closure of schools in 2020 and 2021, more than 15 million Ugandan students are estimated to have missed school entirely during the lockdown because they could not attend lessons virtually due to lack of equipment.

About 548,000 teachers either took pay cuts or lost their jobs between 2020 and 2021, according to the 2023 Uganda Learning Activity Report. After the lockdown was lifted and schools re-opened, many students did not return to class, with many getting married while others stayed at home to assist their struggling parents.

Education is a fundamental human right and a catalyst for economic growth and human development. In order to implement this fundamental human right, Government of Uganda introduced Universal Primary Education (UPE) in 1997 and Universal Secondary Education (USE) in 2006 to improve access to education.

According to the 1989 UN Convention on Rights of the Child, governments have an obligation and responsibility to ensure children’s rights are protected. The 1990 African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child stipulates that every child has the right to education. The time is now.