Uganda is special 

On Monday, July 16, 1962, the Uganda Independence Bill was brought before the British parliament.

According to the British Hansard, the Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies, Hugh Fraser, read the Bill at 3:31pm after the “Order for Second Reading” was read by the minister of health, J Enoch Powell.

Fraser’s speech needs to be examined for clues as to what went wrong with our country, beyond the colonial and neo-colonial depredations we often use as alibis to absolve ourselves of our otherwise criminal failings.

“This year marks the centenary of the discovery of the source of the Nile, by the explorers [John] Speke and [James] Grant and 100 years later, almost to the day, and after so many years of darkness, Uganda will achieve her independence,” Fraser began.

He then added, “We came to find warring kingdoms; we leave a Christian country whose peoples have learnt from us the benefits not only of our civilisation but of our institutions. Wealth has increased; much has flourished; but, above all else, I believe, there has emerged a sense of political unity, and aspiration towards a Uganda nation.”

If we look beyond the subtle racism, you will appreciate that if Speke and Grant were time-warped to present-day Uganda; they would find Uganda much unchanged.

Warring kingdoms have been replaced by a country at war with itself and a people still beclouded by the “darkness” the two explorers encountered in 1862.

Nominally, we are Christian. But, in our crass materialism, we are more for Christian Dior.

Kampala, once a city on seven hills like Ancient Rome, continuously seems like a place caught in the throes of a Pompeian revel on the eve of a Vesuvian eruption.

Fraser took off his rose-coloured lenses long enough to appreciate our potential failings. But he did, however, offer us some advice on how to surmount these failings.

“The difficulties which lie before Uganda are considerable. Clearly, there is great need for restraint,” he advised.

“Uganda, well-governed and well led, and bearing in mind the Christian objectives of faith, hope and Charity, especially perhaps charity towards each other, can play at the centre of this part of Africa, at the headwaters of the Nile itself, an important and vital part in our Commonwealth destiny,” he said, concluding his 1,356-word second reading of the Bill at 3:42 pm.

These words, if crystallised by action, could prove our nation’s salvation. To be sure, we need to restrain our lust for political power and our primitive accumulation of wealth.

If we exercised restraint, President Museveni would have retired in 2006, our Parliament would be a coat cut according to its cloth, the National Budget would not be spent on keeping us poor and political parties would be on speaking terms with common sense.

Again, with charity towards each other the country would be united by a consideration for each other’s views. Instead, we have a ruling regime which prefers to unclench its fist only as a slap in the face to good governance as our Opposition waits impatiently to do the same when its turn to “eat” arrives.

Still, our country is special.

The parliamentary member for West Bromwich, Mr Dugdale’s response to Fraser’s speech explains: “Uganda is a country with very great charm—a charm which is felt by everyone who goes there. I would say that it has more charm than many other countries in Africa. Sir Andrew Cohen described vividly his feeling when, sitting in New York, with all the skyscrapers around him, of longing to be back in Uganda with all its beauty.”