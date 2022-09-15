Uganda Law Society must focus on members, country

I have always held the opinion that lawyers are God’s favorite sons and daughters who do God’s work daily.

This opinion is anchored on the scriptures in Titus 3:13 about Zenas the lawyer. Paul writes “Bring Zenas the lawyer and Apollos on their journey diligently, that nothing be wanting unto them”.

Zenas was also considered among the 70 disciples that Jesus sent to Galilee. The honorary recognition is not one to be taken lightly, no wonder Zenas is a venerated saint in Christian churches. But as usual, lawyers are not devoid of controversy, as observed in Luke 7:30 where the Pharisees and lawyers rejected the counsel of God against themselves, being not baptized of him

The legal profession is so old that we can barely track its beginnings yet its end in the foreseeable future is close to impossible. This is not by any means an indication that the profession has not evolved over the years.

We cannot predict the nature of evolution in years to come yet, we remain hopeful that we shall adjust to the ever-changing nature of legal practice.

Due to the nature of our work and the sophistication of legal language, the profession is trapped in the circle of blackmail with utterances like “lawyers are liars” and yet we must execute our client’s instructions.

John Kennedy noted that “a good lawyer is going to try to protect her client”. In so doing we are cursed and blessed by opposite parties in equal measures. Sometimes, it becomes hard not to go native in matters involving abuse of human rights.

Just like any other profession, legal practice comes with risks, threats to life, property, mental health challenges, and abuse from both within and out of the profession. Some trivialise these struggles by describing them as “occupational hazards”.

Janet Reno noted that “being a lawyer is not merely a vocation. It is a public trust and each of us has an obligation to give back to our communities” but what does society give lawyers in the capitalist environment under which lawyers practice? Ridicule?

Lawyers are meticulous problem solvers but who then solves the lawyers’ problems? Who advocates for the lawyers’ rights? Who protects the lawyers?

In a fight for labour rights and protection, collective bargain is critical to achieve better pay, benefits, and working conditions. This dates back to the formation of the Trade Guilds as early as 2334 BC through 198 AD and finally to the modern trade unions of 1848 onwards. Historically, trade unions were powerful and influenced all aspects of governance.

In Uganda, we have the labour Union Act of 2006. The relevance of trade unions in contemporary Uganda draws mixed feelings and reactions.

In the wisdom of the British Colonial masters, they found it imperative to establish a statutory body called Uganda Law Society (ULS) with an Act of the Uganda Legislative Council (Parliament), Uganda Law Society Act Cap 276 commencing 27th December 1956. This law in my humble opinion is obsolete.

Sixty-five years later, it cannot offer protection to advocates or enable a relevant and vibrant ULS. That said, we are conscripted into being members of the ULS by law without room to disassociate. Ironically, this conscription contravenes and violates the full benefit and scale of the freedoms and rights of association and expression enshrined in Article 29 of the 1995 Constitution.

To be clear, the right and freedom of association by default encapsulates the right and freedom to disassociate.

On September 10, members of the Uganda Law Society went to polls. Issues were, members welfare and protection, young lawyers’ hustles, big firms - small firms divide, rule of law, and unity in the society.

I congratulate Mr Bernard Oundo, other members that emerged victorious, and all those that offered themselves. However, the real work starts now to locate the relevance of ULS to the members, country and perhaps to ULS itself. Short of that the ever-evolving nature of the legal practice will collapse the ULS as lawyers are never short of disruptive tools.