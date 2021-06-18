Uganda leads way on refugee participation

By Guest Writer More by this Author

If you were displaced from your homeland, would you be happy to simply receive whatever support is made available? Or, as months turned into years, would you want the opportunity to meaningfully engage in how services and resources are provided to you and your community?

As we prepare to celebrate the World Refugee Day on Sunday, June 20, it is an apt moment to recognise the importance of Uganda’s world-leading approach to listening and responding to refugee voices.

Displaced populations continue to rise globally whilst numerous governments push back against even their most basic obligations under international law. Yet Uganda’s constructive, participatory approach to engaging the 1.4m refugees hosted within the country provides a critical lesson for the world. We should now work to deepen refugee participation, and showcase the benefits of the Ugandan model to others in the region and beyond.

The refugee response in Uganda undoubtedly has its limitations given an extremely challenging context and stark underfunding (as of March this year, the over-arching Refugee Response Plan was only 22 per cent funded).

As such, meeting the needs of refugees, alongside host-communities that are frequently dealing with chronic poverty themselves, is like trying to grow additional crops on land that is already struggling. Which often happens to be the case literally, as well as figuratively.

However, the effort to meaningfully engage refugees in the aid and support they receive (rather than as mere passive recipients) stands out as a particular success of the Ugandan model. One concrete example of how this is achieved, is the pioneering Refugee Engagement Forum (REF).

The REF is a forum of representative refugee leaders elected from across the country to discuss and systematically feedback on the concerns of their communities. Meetings are held every quarter with key points selected for elevation to the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework Steering Group (CRRF SG – the high-level decision-making body guiding Uganda’s support to refugees and host communities).

Two REF members, one woman and one man, participate in the CRRF SG to directly represent the outcomes of the quarterly REF meetings. Whilst host communities similarly have a structure which facilitates their direct participation.

The REF was established in Uganda in 2018, thanks to the foresight of the Office of the Prime Minister and UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency), and so far, there is no other country with a similar structure to ensure the views and concerns of refugees inform strategic discussions and decision-making.

With this in mind, U-Learn supported the OPM Department of Refugees, and UNHCR to carry out a Good Practice Study. The aim is to generate stronger awareness externally and to further strengthen the functioning of Uganda’s REF.

The challenge now for the refugee response community is to further strengthen the voice of refugees and host communities in the coming months and years. This will include, among others i) improving the capacity for two-way feedback between the 1.4m refugees and the 37 REF representatives; ii) increasing implementing agencies’ awareness of the REF, and demonstrating how they can respond to its recommendations; iii) searching for further mechanisms and opportunities (including beyond the REF) where refugee preferences can be translated into action.

Uganda is clearly at the vanguard of enabling refugee participation. This is critical not only as a moral imperative, but also for ensuring the most effective use of available resources. We are in a great position to take this even further and really demonstrate globally the value of meaningful involvement of refugees in aid provision.

As we celebrate World Refugee Day on Sunday, spare a moment to think about elevating the voices of the displaced. As a refugee we would surely want the same for ourselves.

Mr Jonathan Eccles is the consortium manager, U-Learn Uganda.