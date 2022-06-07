Uganda Martyrs: Seeds of faith or colonisation?

Uganda Martyrs’ Day last week was special in many ways, but particularly celebrated as a community of believers after two years’ break owing to the restrictions put in place to curb spread of Covid-19.

Foot pilgrims from different parts of the country and beyond who stood the pain of heat, coldness, rain, body discomfort, are some of the lasting images which made news across different media platforms.

As a pilgrim with first-hand experience of the day’s events, I extend my gratitude to Uganda Police and other security agencies for the job well done in ensuring security and order.

However, I also learnt that Uganda Martyrs are not only hailed for their courageous act of faith, but also as agents of colonisation.

“… Those so called martyrs were traitors who betrayed the Kabaka when they yielded to Christianisation and colonization” tweeted Dr Stella Nyanzi, “hate me or love me, I refuse to partake of your colonial celebrations of sell-outs who betrayed Buganda, our king and our norms.”

Ms Stella is a renowned scholar and researcher whose fiercely sentimental comments inspired me to pen down my own reflection. This article is an attempt to deconstruct the inferred paradox of Uganda Martyrs as seeds of faith and colonization.

Martyrdom is considered in the Catechism of the Catholic Church as the most supreme act of witnessing faith in Jesus Christ to the point of death (CCC 2473-5). The insinuation herein is that not all believers in Christianity are called to martyrdom. It is a special gift which “even when faced with threats of execution, martyrs face the prospect of facing a painful death with calm courage and unwavering faith”.

The first Christian martyr is believed to be St. Stephen who met his death by public stoning (Acts 6-7) after he was falsely accused of blasphemy. The main intention of Christian Missionaries in Africa was to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

There is criticism about the approach they applied whereby the African religious system was overly demonised.

Consequently, much of the African social-political setting was destabilised, given that Christian teachings contradicted many of the social norms of a “notoriously religious” people.

That aside, it is very unlikely that missionaries came to Africa to form martyrs! In my opinion, it was the least of their expectation that the pages serving the royal courts of then Kabaka Mwanga would defend their Christian faith to the point of death, even when faced with the threat of persecution.

Some stories are told about how these executionees sang hymns on their way to persecution with a display of untold courage grounded in faith. It is this very heroic witness of Christian faith that we celebrate on Uganda Martyrs’ Day. The post-death period of the martyrs is described with mixed sentiments as their death bore both positive and negative effects.

Over and above, Christianity spread even wider in and beyond the territory of Buganda kingdom; the remaining Christians became firmer in faith; and the number converts burgeoned owing to the high number of Christian sympathizers.

We also learn about some evangelists who sprouted within and out of the kingdom, including Apollo Kivebulaya, Tobby Kizza and Yohana Kitagata. It is in this regard that Uganda Martyrs are hailed as the seeds of Christianity in Uganda and beyond.

To what extent then can Uganda Martyrs be castigated as colonial sell-outs? Some scholars refer to Christian Missionaries as the soft power mechanism that was applied by the colonialists to conquer “evangelized” territories with more ease. However, the pages happen to be part of the converts of the day, who would later face persecution for their own faith. Considering this proposition, with its controversy, can we then consider all Christian converts of the day as colonial sell-outs?

By extension, all Christians then become agents of colonialism! As an academic, I find these debates significant to the extent that they deepen our religious belief and understanding as taught by St. Anselm.

I believe that there is a need to construct firmer theology of the Uganda Martyrs, which will eventually cast more insight to dispel many false narratives about this sternly inspirational Ugandan [African] story.