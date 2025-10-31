Uganda must unite to defeat double burden of disease

Uganda is at a turning point in its health journey. For years, our fiercest battles were against infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, and diarrhoea illnesses, as well as recurring epidemics that have tested the resilience of our health system.

While these threats remain, a growing but equally destructive crisis has taken hold - the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, mental illness, and cardiovascular conditions.

Today, Uganda faces a double burden of disease that is overwhelming families, communities, and the nation.

This reality is felt everywhere, from our homes to health facilities to national data. One generation fought malaria, the next is fighting diabetes.

A mother survives childbirth only to be lost later to untreated hypertension. Preventable infections still claim thousands of lives each year.

Malaria continues to infect millions of people, and tuberculosis remains a major threat, yet NCDs now account for more than a third of all deaths.

We are fighting two fires with the same limited hose.

The crisis is not only in the numbers, but in our approach. Uganda continues to tackle communicable and non-communicable diseases through parallel systems that rarely meet. We duplicate efforts, fragment services, and strain already limited resources.

The result is inefficiency, exhausted health workers, and avoidable loss of life. If we are to save lives, we must chart a different course.

From November 3 to 7, 2025, Uganda, will convene the first National Annual Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases Conference, held alongside the 19th Joint Annual Scientific Health (JASH) Conference. The conference seeks to unite Uganda behind an integrated, people-centred approach to disease control.

This shift is long overdue. Vertical programmes were necessary in earlier eras, especially during the height of HIV and Ebola responses.

However, today, the same patient managing HIV may also be living with hypertension or diabetes. No system can succeed when it treats one condition and ignores the other.

Communities deserve care that is coordinated, affordable, and accessible through a single, strengthened primary health care platform. Unified action is not a catchphrase. It requires breaking down silos in policy, financing, service delivery, research, and community engagement.

It calls for interoperable data systems, stronger primary health care, and a one health lens that recognises the links between human, animal, and environmental health. It demands that government, academia, civil society, the private sector, and development partners work together, not in parallel.

Our goal is for the week’s discussions to produce commitments that will need to translate into action that reaches every Ugandan. Yet, conferences do not transform health systems; people do. Unity, sustained effort, and accountability will determine our success.

Every health worker, district leader, partner, and citizen has a role to play. We must invest in prevention, strengthen community health systems, prioritise primary care, and finance NCDs with the urgency we once reserved for infectious diseases. If we delay, the cost in lives and national progress will be immeasurable.

Uganda is not short of expertise. We have committed health professionals, strong academic institutions, active partners, and rich evidence. What we now need is coherence and collective resolve. The time to align our efforts is now.

Next week, we take a decisive step. I call on all stakeholders to participate fully. Together, we can build a resilient, integrated health system that safeguards our people today and for generations to come.

Dr David Musoke, Associate Professor of Disease Control and Co-Chair, National Annual Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.