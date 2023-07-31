Uganda needs a tea regulator

Over the years, Uganda has been earning more than $76m from tea exports annually, making it the fourth largest agricultural export after coffee, maize, fisheries, according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics Records.

Further, Uganda currently produces 80,000 metric tonnes of tea, which is above the processing capacity of 32 existing tea processing factories in Kabale, Kisoro, Kabarole, Kyenjonjo, Bushenyi, Mityana, Sheema, Buikwe, among others.

In Uganda, tea is exported after adding value, which is in line with President Museveni’s continuous calls to entrepreneurs in order to generate higher revenue returns, foster employment and enhance innovations.

Further, despite tea being one of the leading export earning commodities for Uganda, in comparison with other regional countries such as Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania, export revenue earnings remain lower for Uganda because of low quality of tea.

Unlike coffee that is regulated by Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), the tea sub-sector continues to be unregulated. Although, there have been some efforts by government to moot a tea policy to streamline the sector, the efforts have often been sloppy.

The poor quality is as a result of absence of an enabling policy and legal framework with no dedicated government entity to regulate tea along its value chain. Currently, there exists only a ‘desk’ at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Rwanda’s tea on the other hand, has gained international recognition for its exceptional quality and characteristics. Its consumption continues to grow reaching numerous countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Pakistan, and Japan. Rwanda earns $4 per kg of black tea, while Uganda earns $1.5 per kg. Kenya gets $3 per kg, and Tanzania $2.5-3.

According to the Uganda Tea Development Association, revenue earnings for tea exports have drastically reduced due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the deteriorating Pakistan economy. As of June 30, for example, Uganda earned $0.85 per kg compared to $1.28 earned in July 2022 per kg.

Contrary, Kenya as of June 30 earned $2.02per kg of processed tea compared to $2.35 per kg earned as of end of July 2022. Relatedly, Rwanda as of June 30, 2023, a kg of processed tea earned $2.39 compared to $2.8 earned per kg as at end of July 2022. Although there is notable price reduction, the change is not very significant.

Therefore, our neighbouring countries are earning higher revenues because the tea sub sector is well regulated from start to finish (along the value chain).

Many of the tea players in Kenya and Rwanda, besides, Uganda have emphasised the acquisition of international accreditation certifications (ISO Standards) in addition to their own internal compliance standards. This has resulted in easy access to direct international market for their processed tea.

This, unfortunately, is quite different for Uganda because 90 percent of our tea is auctioned at the Mombasa, Kenya Auction market. Therefore, in order to increase tea revenue earnings for Uganda, it is important that government institutes a tea regulator as a key mechanism that will help ensure the smooth functioning, growth and sustainability of the tea industry.

This move, when effected will have benefits such as quality control, market stability, consumer protection, valuable data and insights, conflict resolutions, among others.