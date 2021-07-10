Uganda needs radical political reform but…

By Moses Khisa More by this Author

There is an obvious fact some of us have repeatedly emphasised: Uganda’s political system is totally broken. There is a lot that has gone wrong, and very few positives left. The evidence of dysfunction and decay is all over the place.

If there were ever any doubts as to the depth of decay and the extent of rot, the current pandemic has brought it all home. Those in charge of the political system and their agents pulling the strings in the economy somehow cannot help it engaging in grand thieving in the middle of a pandemic. Simply surreal.

Last month in Kampala, someone highly connected to State House told me that today, President Museveni takes forever to make even the simplest of decisions because he has so personalised everything but become deeply wary of threats to his stay in power that he doesn’t want to take any chances. There is no other way to explain this other than as an inevitable consequence of wanting to rule for life. The country is paying the price.

According to this interlocutor, Uganda does not have a truly functioning, official government. Instead, some critical decisions are made in obscure places and by powerful individuals some of them without official government positions. That is why sometimes the president fumes about certain things done without his knowledge!

Of course, Museveni remains in charge by placing a never blinking eye on the military, the treasury and bank of Uganda to ensure that force and finance are not deployed to threaten his power.

The question that must exercise the mind of all Ugandans is how and when the country gets out of this mess.

Uganda urgently needs radical political change to end the current perverted system of rule, and to bring about accountable and transformational government.

Politics is central to society. It affects everything. It is too important to be left to politicians and bureaucrats. Yet for a poor country like Uganda, the bigger and more exerting task is to propel socioeconomic transformation through increased productivity and value-added output.

Without upping economic output and channelling national human resources towards meaning economic activity, there is no way out of economic underdevelopment and impoverishment. But this is impossible unless the political question is settled, until there is a workable and durable political system through which prudent public policies are decided and deployed.

Today, we have parasitic politics where hangers-on and speculators collude with state actors and agents of the rulers to siphon off our meagre public resources. They even frustrate and stifle the limited productivity that would come out of the private sector. The latter has to put up with unnecessary and unproductive red-tape, corruption and malfeasance by state actors and their agents.

Because of our broken political system and dysfunctional public sector, we end up with poorly tarmacked roads, absence of basic medical supplies in public health facilities, a terrible public education sector and the general lack of fidelity to the public good.

This is the foremost tragedy of the current system of rule in Uganda today. And there is no way to fix it without reimagining a new form of politics and a whole different arrangement for managing public affairs. How will change come about and who will midwife it?

Societies get the leaders they deserve not those they desire, and political systems are often a reflection of societal forces and dynamics. The current leadership and political system in Uganda belong to Ugandans, so only Ugandans will change both. Whether change comes through long term, incremental steps or short term radical turnaround depends on how the forces of change coalesce and evolve. As matters stand now, Mr Museveni is unlikely to play a positive role in moving Uganda forward because he remains deeply invested in his own insatiable love for power.

There was a time when it was arguable that Museveni cared about his legacy and would likely engineer a transition away from his leadership to move the country in a progressive direction. This is no longer plausible. It now increasingly appears that change will happen, one way or the other, in spite of Museveni’s role.

History is always on the march and the course of nature is so random as to be stopped or easily manipulated by man. To move away from the current system, and to design a new national political arrangement for managing the country in a desirable manner, will require both popular pressure and innovative thinking, citizens’ demands and thoughtful leadership.