Uganda population census 2024: The significance of data

A conversation I recently had over coffee with a friend made me think about the scarcity of data and the difficulty of obtaining accurate figures. We pondered over the scarcity of precise figures, even on basic demographics like the age distribution in cities such as Kampala.

It reminded me of the excitement I felt being counted in Uganda’s last population census in 2014, a time when I was navigating through my first degree at my alma mater.

However, despite the thrill of being part of a national enumeration, the reality is that acquiring reliable data remains a daunting task. Government agencies responsible for such data often fall short, leading us to seek information from external sources like Statista, the World Bank, or the World Health Organisation.

Nevertheless, amid this challenge, there’s a beacon of hope in the form of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), under the capable leadership of Dr Chris Mukiza. Over time, Ubos has commendably collected and presented socio-economic data, contributing significantly to our understanding of Uganda’s landscape.

In recent years, the government has prioritised economic growth and development, channeling investments into critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and innovation. However, for these efforts to yield maximum impact, they must be guided by accurate data. This is where the 2024 census assumes paramount importance.

A comprehensive population census, conducted in line with international best practices, goes beyond a mere headcount. It provides actionable insights that can inform policy-making and enhance societal welfare.

With President Museveni’s emphasis on tax reforms like EFRIS, understanding Uganda’s demographics becomes imperative. A well-executed census can shape tax policies, improve the tax system, and potentially elevate the tax-to-GDP ratio by identifying taxable populations.

Yet, the success of any data-driven initiative hinges on the quality of data input. Ubos earmarked a substantial budget of Shs138b for the census 2024.

However, it’s crucial that this expenditure translates into comprehensive and useful insights. With Uganda’s tax-to-GDP ratio standing at 11.8 percent, significantly lower than the African average of 16.5 percent, there’s evident room for improvement.

Ubos should have embarked on a nationwide awareness campaign to underscorethe census importance and highlight modern technology integration.

Tools like Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence can enhance data analysis and pattern recognition, enriching the census findings. Moreover, collaboration with the National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) could ensure a more comprehensive database by leveraging the existing National Identity Database.

The synergy between Ubos and Nira is particularly promising, with more than 25.9 million Ugandans already enrolled in the National Identity Database. With such collaborations, these agencies can bridge the gap and ensure a more accurate representation of Uganda’s population.

Therefore, the population census holds immense potential to shape Uganda’s future. It stands as a cornerstone for national planning and economic growth.

As Uganda strides forward, embracing data as a fundamental tool for development becomes imperative. Under an administration keen on tech-centric solutions, the 2024 census presents an opportunity to unlock Uganda’s true potential.