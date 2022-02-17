Uganda ready to leap into knowledge, great value manufacturing

Morrison Rwakakamba

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Uganda remains a net importer of pharmaceutical products – and herein lies an opportunity for domestic production to replace imports, save Uganda’s foreign exchange, create jobs and accelerate Uganda into a knowledge economy.

Uganda Investment Authority is working with Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to implement establishment of an over 500 acre fully serviced major pharmaceutical industrial park in Nakasongala to spur human and veterinary medicine. This park is expected to be part of 25 zonal industrial parks contained in directives President Museveni gave to his Cabinet at the start of 2021-2026 term of office. 

