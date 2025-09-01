Uganda’s election campaign journey

Uganda’s presidential campaigns have gone through changes since the country’s first direct presidential election in 1996, yet debates about fairness and equal opportunity continue to dominate. The 1996 elections remain a useful reference point because they highlighted the imbalance between the incumbent and his challengers in ways that still echo today.

At that time, presidential candidates were given only 30 days to campaign across Uganda. With the country covering more than 241,000 square kilometres and a population of more than 20 million then, this limited period was an enormous challenge. The incumbent president enjoyed the use of State resources, most notably access to a helicopter, which allowed him to fly from one part of the country to another and hold multiple rallies in a single day.

Opposition candidates such as Dr Paul Ssemogerere and Kibirige Mayanja had no such privilege. They relied on vehicles, often arriving late to campaign venues, and sometimes missing the official cut-off time of 6pm when no further campaigning was allowed. Many voters who waited hours for Opposition candidates were left disappointed without hearing from them.

Age was also used as a political tool in 1996. Dr Ssemogerere, being the oldest candidate, was often ridiculed publicly, while the relatively young and energetic incumbent capitalised on his vigour to appeal to the population. These dynamics, combined with short campaign time and unequal access to resources, set the stage for what critics described as an uneven contest.

Since then, reforms have been introduced. Today, presidential candidates are given more than two months to campaign, a major increase from the 30 days of 1996. Uganda’s population has also grown significantly to more than 48 million, making extended campaigns necessary. However, the change in duration has not solved the deeper issues.

The incumbent still benefits from access to State facilities and broader media coverage, while Opposition candidates continue to face restrictions, limited resources, and harassment in some cases. The only noticeable difference is the age of the incumbent himself. Whereas in 1996 he was seen as the youthful and energetic candidate, today he is among the oldest contenders. Ironically, the longer campaign period now seems to suit his current circumstances more than those of his challengers.

Comparisons with other countries shed light on Uganda’s electoral practices. In Kenya, for instance, presidential campaigns usually last about three months, and institutions have introduced televised debates to ensure all candidates have equal visibility. Ghana, a country with a population similar to Uganda’s, also allows two to three months of campaigning but places a stronger emphasis on regulating access to public resources and equal airtime.

The United States, on the other hand, operates on an entirely different scale, with campaigns stretching for more than a year. While costly and exhausting, this extended process allows candidates to engage deeply with voters across a vast population. These comparisons show that the length of a campaign alone is not enough; fairness and resource regulation matter even more.

Uganda can learn several lessons from these examples. First, the use of state resources by incumbents should be tightly regulated to prevent unfair advantage. Second, equal access to media—especially radio, which remains the most widely used medium in Uganda—would give all candidates a chance to reach voters effectively. Third, nationally broadcast debates could provide a platform for voters to hear policies directly from all candidates without the logistical limitations of physical rallies. Strengthening oversight by creating independent monitoring structures beyond the Electoral Commission could also improve fairness.

Finally, while two months is a reasonable length of time for a country the size of Uganda, what truly matters is not the number of days allocated but whether candidates are given equal opportunities to compete.



Billboards for Uganda's President ]Museveni and opposition leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, are seen on a street in Kampala, Uganda, on January 12, 2021. PHOTO/FILE/REUTERS

Uganda’s elections have come a long way since the 30-day campaign of 1996, but structural challenges remain. The extension of campaign time has not automatically translated into fairness. For Uganda’s democracy to mature, reforms must go beyond calendar adjustments and focus on creating an environment where all candidates, regardless of resources or position, can compete on equal ground.

The future of the country’s democracy depends less on how long campaigns last and more on how fair and transparent they are.

The writer, Godfrey Sekisonge, is a political analyst based in London