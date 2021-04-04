Uganda’s empty tank and the gift of Easter

Going back home via Station Road as I came within Mahanga Primary School to my right, next to Mahanga Secondary School, among the many foundations of UPC of the early 1980s.

Last week, I had reason to take a ride to Nagongera, Tororo. Abode were two young, beautiful ladies. One was an aspiring economist pending A-Levels and the other, a graduate of Economics and Statistics. As we broke the neck of Kampala traffic after Mukono, I asked if they knew that Uganda ever had passenger trains. The former had no idea. The latter – now a young mother – mildly had but for her age, she missed seeing one.

My racy-mind had locked onto the tracks, trailers, Japanese emission-unfriendly-vehicles battling for a single lane-turned-three with pollution and climate change crisis in mind. But with could-be-two economists on board, my inside was lamenting the cost of time.

While it took the then mere-diesel locomotive-engine trains just over two hours from Kampala main station to Nagongera, over Easter weekend, one will be lucky to travel from city-centre and exit Mukono in three hours. Yet I know that the last UPC government had planned rail-electrification (within 10 years) which would have meant non-fossil-fuel trains, good for the environment, safe for our general health and, certainly even faster.

A couple of days later – alone – I drove to Nagongera railway station, just to reminisce the reality. Like a ghost factory, it was silent, sunk, sick and seemingly defeated. I saw the exact location of where the first-class and second-class coaches (cars) could end. Felt the signal pole, the pre-update manual one. It was lifeless but a fact. I ‘heard’ the roars of the early morning train from Tororo – approaching P’Kongo village – like an invasion of power.

I felt surrounded by that whole crowd; from passengers, the local traders to the station officials. I imagined how I used to negotiate with my suitcase onto third-class on my way to the secondary school that made me – Busoga College Mwiri – via Jinja. Real life. But it was now dead. Then after about 10 minutes came a gentleman wandering about. Turns out he is a (railway) police officer, one of seven now resident within. Crazy. A decent chap, we chatted and parted.

Going back home via Station Road as I came within Mahanga Primary School to my right, next to Mahanga Secondary School, among the many foundations of UPC of the early 1980s. It has hardly progressed. Like the planned railway/train upgrades with same timetable, these schools were to have been built at the level of Manjasi High School, Wanyange Girls or Nabisunsa but you know, after 35 years, the more your future is secured, the more perfect others remain – the same.

As it happens, Mahanga Primary School produced the pupil with the best PLE results in Uganda in 1972. Next week I will check out when it last sent a single pupil to Namilyango College or Mt St Mary’s College Namagunga – on merit. A little itched, I talked to a few traders and returned for my early super, lucky I could afford it; not many around me did.

But you know, Easter is here. Jesus was beaten, humiliated and actually hanged – for absolutely no legal or moral reasons – except that it fulfilled the Scriptures and as it did, saved us. The hypocrites who will be flocking centres of worship across the country today are in their thousands. Those within political organisations and especially those in politics for power and succour will possibly be even better dressed. But Jesus is watching.

My hope is in (Romans 12:2); that with renewal of mind, perfection is possible and (Colossians 1:27); that the mysteries around the facts, figures and realities that never add up in this country will surely ever become a reality and Easter celebrated as a sacrificial service for Christ resurrected hence, a new birth. It is possible, just believe in better. Happy Easter.

The writer is a former UPC spokesperson

