Uganda’s maternal healthcare standards require overhaul

With only five years to 2030, Uganda is still struggling to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDGs) country specific targets for maternal healthcare. The standards of maternal healthcare are pegged on five key indicators as adopted from the World Health Organisation’s standards of care.

The first is antenatal coverage which interrogates the percentage of women who received antenatal care four or more times. The second concerns skilled birth attendance and considers the proportion of deliveries attended by skilled health personnel. Thirdly, postnatal care coverage reviews the percentage of women receiving postnatal care within two days of delivery.

The fourth indicator relates to the maternal mortality ratio factors expressed as the number of deaths per 100,000 live births. Finally, we measure the neonatal mortality rate which is the number of deaths during the first 28 completed days of life per 1,000 live births.

Uganda has an antenatal coverage of 68 percent, a skilled birth attendance of 88 percent, postnatal care coverage of 58 percent, a maternal mortality ratio of 189 deaths/100,000 live births, and a neonatal mortality rate of 22 deaths/1000 live births. As a PhD researcher at Makerere University looking into maternal healthcare standards in Uganda, my findings show the current standards are devoid of cultural and historical context.

Perhaps it is for this reason that only 3 percent of women surveyed during the quality of perinatal care study in Bunyoro region accessed the recommended postnatal care. Uganda faces critical financing challenges. For example, the out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, direct payments by households to providers, is at 27.4 percent and the catastrophic health expenditure, out of pocket healthcare payments that exceed the financial capacity of a household, is at 37.7 percent.

Deploying adequate human resources is an important core driver of maternal healthcare delivery that may decrease expenditure. Findings from my research call for innovative strategies aimed at harnessing existing community resources as well as to retain and motivate existing human resources. These would go a long way in improving maternal healthcare indicators.

Motivated and competent staff are a key driving force in the provision of quality care to pregnant women. Health facilities can build the competency by offering robust professional development programmes coupled with frequent evaluations of staff needs.

Motivation should be enhanced through transparent and efficient promotions, provision of adequate accommodation, and supportive leadership that is participatory through monitoring and supervision. In terms of socio-cultural perspectives, men often provide financial support for pregnant women, and their integration in antenatal care is therefore vital.

Involving men in awareness campaigns enhances their understanding of women’s medical needs and the accompanying costs during pregnancy. Men also are relied upon to accompany women to their antenatal appointments, especially in regions with logistical challenges in commuting to the health facilities.

Coupling male focused medical services like prostate cancer screening and blood pressure monitoring with maternal care clinics could therefore increase the attendance of women for their various antenatal and postnatal appointments. But for this to work, maternal health professionals need to be trained on male-friendly services, reduce waiting time, and improve respectful care. Community is also key in the promotion of maternal healthcare.

The community should be empowered through sensitisation and outreach to assess the quality of maternal healthcare gaps, develop interventions for improvement, implementation, and monitoring and evaluating performance. Going forward, we need to bring relevant stakeholders into this conversation.

These includes policymakers, those who interact with the current maternal healthcare ecosystem at every level such as expectant parents, and hospital and clinic staff. As we conduct further research on the applicability and evaluation of the proposed context-specific service delivery interventions, we also need the relevant stakeholders to validate them. Follow-up studies will also be necessary to examine the relationship between each recommended care components, and maternal and perinatal deaths as well as assess the feasibility of the recommended standard of care in Uganda.

The development of an appropriate tool for assessing the quality of maternal healthcare is an important component in this process. I believe Africa is capable of championing its own model of maternal healthcare delivery that reduces morbidity and mortality among pregnant women and their babies. A model specific to its own needs and challenges with best practices that have been proven to work.

The writer, Mercy Muwema Mwanja, is a registered nurse, a faculty member at the Aga Khan University, and a doctoral candidate at Makerere University.