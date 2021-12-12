Uganda’s parents: Busy making good money and losing their children

When my father – Davis Tegulle Gawaya – was still Headmaster at Victoria Nile School, Jinja, just by the Source of the River Nile, he had a huge notice at his door. “Dear Parents,” the notice went, “if you leave the upbringing of your children to teachers alone, you will be very disappointed”.

It was one of those things that I read over and over, but did not fully appreciate, until I was much older; and I am only raising it now because the First Lady, Mrs. Janet Museveni put it to Uganda that people should not blame government closure of schools for the thousands of pregnancies that have ravaged schoolgirls during the very unfortunate, but methinks, inevitable, Covid-19 lockdowns.

The First Lady was of the considered view that if parents had performed their parenting duties, we wouldn’t be having these sad, embarrassing and depressing tales.

I am still trying to work out why people shouted her down. One reason is rather obvious: a government that is badly run, moreover by people who can hardly be accused of being humble, and then overstays its welcome, and is only continuing in power because it has the monopoly of violence, will be opposed at every opportunity. It becomes like a stepchild in the home: when he doesn’t take a bath, he is whipped, because he is dirty. And when he does take a bath, he is whipped, because he is wasting precious water! A smile is in order!

The First Lady – take it or leave it – was very right. There is absolutely no point trying to argue with her on this one – let us find other issues, and they be many, I assure you - to disagree with her about.

A parent who argues that their daughter got pregnant because schools were closed must have something very wrong with them. If we enjoy the process of making children – hands up if you dispute that – we should also be man and woman enough to superintend the products of that process.

Our Swahili forefathers always said, “Kuzaa sio kazi; kazi ni kulea”: giving birth isn’t work, the real work is in raising the child. Procreation is easy, anybody can; but it takes a man, it takes a woman, to parent a child, so they turn out good, well-behaved, responsible, God-fearing citizens. In Uganda, I can assure you, only one or two in ten, may (just may) have the inclination to invest time and energy in their children and walk with them every step of the way. Most are of the view that as long as they provide education and material stuff, that is good enough.

I am the most unpopular member of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Executive of Busoga College, Mwiri.

When my boy Rudi joined Mwiri three years ago, I gained notoriety for arguing, at the very first PTA meeting, that the school fees must be raised immediately. I am even surprised I (later) made it to the PTA Executive, because many parents were wary that if I came on board, they would suffer with increased fees. At the time we were paying Shs850,000 a term and suffering a services deficit. I was paying nearly thrice that for my Rhema at Mt. St. Mary’s College, Namagunga and I can tell you, Sister Regina Nabawanuka – Headmistress – cannot be accused of putting a foot wrong!

My argument was that the increment in fees should not be looked at as a cost, but as an investment in the future of our children and that anyone who wants Mwiri to deliver good services must begin by putting their money where their mouth is. Kids spend more time with their teachers than with parents; and with so many parents happy to dump kids in boarding school and then go off to make money or have a good time, it is the teachers who the dirty work.

The cry of parents is evidence that they have left parenting duty to teachers. They have noisy, capricious little strangers in the house and absolutely no idea how to handle them. So let’s pay teachers well. A well-paid teacher will be motivated to ensure your child turns out well. And let’s also begin raising our children, working closely with the teachers.

For what does it profit a man to gain all the money in the world – but then lose his children?