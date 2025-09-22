Uganda’s parties fail democracy test

Uganda’s two leading political parties—NRM and NUP—have just concluded their internal candidate selection processes, and the outcomes have left many party members questioning whether democracy still has a place inside these organisations. While the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) was exposed for voter bribery, intimidation, and chaotic tallying, the National Unity Platform (NUP) managed to do even worse, stripping its grassroots members of their right to choose candidates. NRM delegates’ conference and primaries were dominated by open voter bribery. Candidates admitted that money was freely flowing, while simultaneously complaining about being outspent by rivals.

The result was a process where financial muscle, not policy or popularity, determined who emerged victorious; the party could not even count supporters lining up behind candidates. The picture was one of chaos and corruption, leaving NRM members disgruntled and questioning the credibility of their party’s structures. Yet, if NRM’s primaries looked bad, NUP’s ticketing process has been described by its own members as a complete sham. Instead of conducting primaries across the country, NUP headquarters handpicked candidates for constituencies. This centralisation stripped members of their right to choose flagbearers. Take Kalangala District as an example. The island district is made up of 84 individual islands, and the method NUP used to select candidates there remains highly questionable. How were the aspirants verified, and which criteria guided the decision?

No explanation was given, and many members were left in the dark. Across Uganda, a similar pattern played out. Aspirants who had mobilised support on the ground were shocked to discover that party tickets had already been awarded to others, often with no clear justification. In some cases, sitting Members of Parliament were confirmed without challenge, regardless of local dissatisfaction. In others, newcomers were imposed from above, undermining the credibility of NUP’s claim to be a people-centred movement. For many supporters, this felt less like democracy and more like dictatorship disguised in red berets. At the moment, both NRM and NUP members are openly complaining. NRM’s problem is rooted in money, violence, and intimidation, while NUP’s is centred on secrecy and exclusion.

The ruling party has turned democracy into a commodity available to the highest bidder, while the Opposition has stripped grassroots members of any meaningful role in decision-making. The result is a shared sense of betrayal across the political divide, where ordinary members feel their voices are being silenced. Uganda’s experience looks particularly troubling when compared to other African democracies. In South Africa, the African National Congress has sustained relatively open leadership contests, even with its internal divisions. In Ghana, the New Patriotic Party conducts transparent primaries that are widely respected by members, with televised debates and proper vetting of aspirants. In Kenya, parties like Orange Democratic Movement and Jubilee have struggled but still make deliberate efforts to hold primaries at the constituency level, allowing members to participate directly.

These systems are not perfect, but they reflect an effort to entrench democracy within parties—something that Uganda’s leading parties seem unwilling to do. For a party that rose to prominence on the slogan of “People Power,” NUP’s actions risk exposing it as a mirror image of the dictatorship it claims to oppose. Denying members their right to elect flagbearers undermines its credibility as a democratic alternative. Meanwhile, NRM’s entrenched corruption and intimidation during primaries only deepen cynicism about its commitment to democracy. When both the ruling party and the main Opposition are failing the democracy test, Uganda’s future looks uncertain.

Ugandans deserve better. Internal party democracy is the first test of credibility for any political movement. If NRM and NUP cannot demonstrate fairness, transparency, and respect for grassroots voices in their internal processes, then they cannot convincingly claim to safeguard democracy at the national level. Until reforms are made, Ugandans remain caught between two flawed systems—one where loyalty is bought with cash, and another where choices are imposed from above. In the end, what Uganda needs is not parties that preach democracy while practising authoritarianism, but organisations that lead by example, proving through action that power truly belongs to the people.

Godfrey Sekisonge is a political analyst based in UK



