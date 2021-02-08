Uganda’s principal political  actors need to resolve conflict

By Samuel Baligidde More by this Author

There’s hardly an election anywhere in the world where some kind of rigging isn’t a challenge.

My interaction with former regional peacekeeping force commanders, peace builders and high level post-election conflict mediators within the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) and African Union frameworks enabled me to elicit activities that constitute election-related foul play.

Peacekeepers monitor and facilitate observance of ceasefire agreements. True, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces have been invited to participate in many of such operations in Liberia, South Sudan and Somalia, among a few others.

Their duties include other aspects such as monitoring the unintended consequences of holding elections or backing up popular consultations, human rights investigations, humanitarian relief and rebuilding state and physical infrastructures.

Actions undertaken by the United Nations in a conflict, for example, aim at addressing the root causes of the problem so as to prevent recurrence of the conflict. These are referred to as peacebuilding.

The key to peace and stability though is a free and fair election where all the contestants and supporters follow ‘the rules of the game’ in equal measure.

Disruption of rallies; denial of permission to assemble; criminalising campaign-related political activities; intensifying political gangsterism by the contestants; brutalising candidates and their supporters; creation of a sense of insecurity to drive away potential voters; delaying delivery of ballot boxes and papers; creating confusion and despondency by delivering mixed up ballots or the wrong ones; transferring ballot boxes to un-gazetted locations and while there stuffing them with pre-ticked ballot papers, among others in varying degrees have allegedly been experienced.



Whereas ruling parties are often accused of perpetrating electoral vices, conflict reports and witness accounts suggest that opposition actors too engage in rigging albeit with lesser efficacy.

During a mediation retreat at Addis Ababa in 2018, I interacted with the chairman of the DR Congo mediation process Bishop Jean Luc Kuye Ndondo Wamulemera who said that as the country braced for elections the Congolese prayed for abolition of elections, because the violence that characterised them had become a curse!

Since both the anatomy of the problem is known, civilised means should be used to resolve outstanding disagreements and complaints. Wrong decisions and unlawful actions by the winners or losers shouldn’t be carried out to everybody’s discomfort except as a legitimate measure for enforcing law and order.

Taking into account all the challenges, the recent changes in the security command and control structures seem to have been effective in guarantying state and individual security.

For those who are unhappy, there’re many ways of expressing discontent without violence such as storing up credit by trading-off minor issues, backing down gracefully without losing face and submitting disagreements to mediation or arbitration by religious and cultural leaders or eminent persons.

Mediators facilitate dialogues by ensuring mutual respect by the parties to a dispute, disagreement or outright conflict. If there’s any time when Uganda’s principal political actors need to make sustainable choices and exercising restraint this is it.

Mediators get involved only when and if the conflicting parties accept mediation. Some conflicts though, are so intricate that it’s prudent to use their services.

Prof Baligidde is a member of the IGAD Mediation Support Unit’s High Level Mediation Roster.

