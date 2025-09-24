Uganda’s reckoning with human trafficking to the Middle East

When the world watched images of a young Ugandan woman falling from a Dubai high-rise, the grief that followed was intimate and personal for every Ugandan, because Monic’s death is only but a tip of the iceberg. What the new BBC investigations now make painfully clear is that the death of Monic Karungi is not an isolated tragedy but a symptom of a much larger, well organised machinery that recruits, moves and profits from Ugandans sent to the Gulf as labourers and, in too many cases, as victims of sexual and labour exploitation.

The BBC reporting documents how social media glamour and promises of well-paid domestic work are used to attract young Ugandans, only to see them trapped in exploitative networks abroad. Uganda’s legal framework is strong on paper. The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act (2009) defines trafficking broadly, criminalises trafficking and related offences, provides for victim protection and restitution, and prescribes penalties, for adults up to 15 years’ imprisonment and even stiffer consequences for aggravated forms.

The Act also gives the state extra-territorial reach to investigate offences committed abroad. On paper, this is a powerful framework yet protection services are under-resourced, there’s weak pre-departure vetting of recruiters, inconsistent embassy level support for stranded victims, and uneven cross border investigations. Over the last decade Uganda has signed bilateral labour agreements with Gulf states to regularise labour flows and protect workers. Such accords can be valuable in creating a legal pathway for labour migration, set terms for recruitment fees, and can establish monitoring mechanisms.

Yet the lived experience documented by journalists and victims suggests that agreements have not prevented abuse. Where monitoring is weak, employer sponsorship systems (kafala-style arrangements) remain exploitable, and access to justice is limited, bilateral pacts remain just on paper rather than protect Ugandans, a reason why parliamentarians have urged government to review and renegotiate agreements to make them fit for purpose following the recent documentary.

This moment, when the world’s spotlight is on our citizens, demands decisive action. Uganda’s response should be strategic, practical, and immediate.

There should be focused set of measures including: immediate review and renegotiation of existing bilateral labour agreements with Gulf states to include enforceable protections on recruitment fees, guaranteed access to legal counsel for workers, independent labour inspections, and clear repatriation protocols. Parliament’s call to review Bilateral Labour Agreements is timely.

The government must also strengthen pre-departure regulation, licence and audit recruitment agencies, punish fraudulent recruiters, and mandate independent pre-departure briefings that are verified by government and civil society observers. It must improve embassy and consular response in destination countries, pursue extradition where Ugandan nationals facilitate trafficking abroad, and use Uganda’s extra-territorial jurisdiction to bring traffickers to account.

Drawing from the expertise of local civil society actors such as Willow International and others under the coalition against trafficking in persons Uganda, government should also scale survivor after-care and reintegration, mental health services, and expand shelters, alongside national awareness campaigns that counter the glamour narratives used by traffickers. Monic’s death, like many Ugandans’, arrived wrapped in grief and social media fury. It should now be a turning point, not just headlines, but the hinge on which we move from outrage to reform. No other family should hear the fate of their child from social media.

Mr Rogers Tulyahabwe, Prevention and Advocacy Officer at Willow International, Safe Migration Advocate