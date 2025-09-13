Uganda’s refugee funding crisis

Uganda has long been praised internationally for its progressive and humanitarian approach to refugees. Unlike many host nations, Uganda allows refugees access to land, freedom of movement, education, and integration into local communities. This open-door policy has earned the country admiration and recognition as a model for refugee management in Africa. Yet today, that very model is under unprecedented strain.

Currently, Uganda hosts approximately 1.9 million refugees, making it the largest refugee-hosting nation in Africa and the third largest globally. The majority arrive from neighbouring conflict zones. The influx is relentless, averaging 600 new arrivals every single day. If the trend continues, Uganda’s refugee population is expected to exceed two million by the end of 2025. This extraordinary humanitarian responsibility is colliding with shrinking international aid, threatening to push the system to collapse.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned that emergency funding will run out by September 2025. This financial cliff would slash support for individual refugees from about $16 (Shs56,000) per month to as little as $5 (Shs17,000). Such a drastic reduction has catastrophic implications for families already living on the edge of survival. The World Food Programme (WFP) has already been forced to suspend food rations for one million refugees in Uganda.

This decision, while unavoidable due to donor cuts, has sparked violent clashes in refugee settlements such as Kiryandongo, where desperate families struggle over limited supplies. Reports indicate tensions are rising as communities grapple with food insecurity, further compounding Uganda’s internal security and humanitarian challenges. The consequences of underfunding are visible across the country’s refugee settlements. Malnutrition among children is spiking to alarming levels. Aid agencies have been forced to narrow their focus to only the most critical cases at border transit centres, suspending vital programmes for maternal and child nutrition in broader settlements.

Families are making desperate and painful choices. Some are pulling children out of school to help with survival tasks, while others resort to early marriages as a way of coping with economic hardship. Refugee women and girls are particularly vulnerable, facing increased risks of sexual exploitation and gender-based violence. Healthcare facilities are similarly overwhelmed. Clinics in congested settlements are experiencing severe shortages of medicines, supplies, and trained personnel.

Sanitation systems, already stretched thin, are collapsing under pressure, heightening risks of disease outbreaks in densely populated areas. Uganda’s model—offering dignity, land, and integration—remains one of the most humane refugee policies. Yet, as the UNHCR has cautioned: “Uganda has opened its doors, its schools, its health centres. This model can work, but it cannot work alone.” The country urgently requires sustained international support to prevent the collapse of essential services such as health, food, and education; support host communities, who share scarce resources with refugees; and ensure refugees retain access to dignity, safety, and opportunity, rather than sliding into hopelessness.

The crisis is not just about Uganda; it is about the principle of international burden-sharing. Uganda has done its part. The global community must now step up to ensure this open-door approach survives. Uganda’s generosity is at a crossroads. For decades, it has embodied the spirit of Ubuntu—the idea of shared humanity—by welcoming those fleeing war and persecution. Yet generosity without sustained global backing is unsustainable. As the funding cliff looms, the fate of nearly two million refugees hangs in the balance. This crisis threatens not only the survival of vulnerable families but also the credibility of international refugee protection systems.

The writer, Tasha Mwigarire, is a Ugandan lawyer and advocate of the High Court of Kenya.



