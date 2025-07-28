Uganda’s rotten political culture

Uganda’s political landscape continues to rot from the inside, not just from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), whose primaries are routinely marred by violence, bribery, ballot stuffing, and gross irregularities, but also from Opposition parties that hypocritically preach democracy while failing to practise it within their own ranks. In the recent NRM primaries, the country witnessed scenes more akin to war zones than democratic exercises.

Armed groups loyal to rival candidates terrorised voters, polling stations were attacked, and in many areas, actual gunfire was reported. Money exchanged hands openly, with the highest bidder often declared the winner, regardless of the actual vote count. Electoral officers were harassed, intimidated, or bribed into submission. The NRM, which has ruled Uganda for nearly four decades, once again demonstrated that its internal democracy is a sham propped up by coercion and corruption.

But the tragedy of Uganda’s democracy is not limited to the NRM’s disgraceful conduct. The very Opposition parties that cry out against electoral malpractice at the national level often mirror the same behaviour in their own internal processes. Take the National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda’s largest Opposition party. While “People Power” rallies energised the masses and offered hope for democratic change, the party’s leadership has systematically shut out internal voices.

Candidate selection is done at the top—without primaries or grassroots participation. In several constituencies, popular local contenders were bypassed in favour of hand-picked loyalists, with little or no explanation. This concentration of power at the party headquarters flies in the face of the democratic ideals the party claims to uphold.

A recent NUP delegates’ conference was held behind closed doors in Kampala, with rural members left uninformed and uninvited. Journalists were barred, and transparency was conspicuously absent. This exclusionary approach betrays the very people NUP claims to represent, reinforcing the idea that power is still being hoarded at the centre, just as it is in the regime they oppose. The Democratic Party (DP), Uganda’s oldest political organisation, has fared no better.

Its recent internal meetings have degenerated into chaos, complete with shouting matches, factionalism, and power struggles that have paralysed the party. Instead of using these gatherings to project unity and readiness for the next election cycle, they have further eroded public trust in the opposition as a serious alternative to the status quo.

Ugandans are left with a bleak choice: a ruling party that uses violence and money to manipulate elections, and Opposition parties that fail to demonstrate any meaningful difference.

This situation breeds voter apathy and distrust, weakening the country’s democratic foundations. There is, however, a path forward. Uganda’s political parties, NRM and Opposition alike, must learn from functioning democracies like Ghana, where internal elections are conducted with credibility.

A photo montage created on March 17 shows ruling NRM party leader, President Museveni while left is opposition NUP party President Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. Centre is the March 13 voting day in the Kawempe North by-election in 2025. PHOTO/COMBO

In Ghana, Opposition parties hold extensive, transparent primaries involving hundreds of thousands of party members. Debates are televised. Processes are decentralised.

The media is allowed access. Uganda needs this level of accountability, starting from within the political parties themselves. If democracy is to mean anything beyond rhetoric, candidate selection must involve ordinary members—not just the elites at the top. Every registered party member should have a say in who represents them, not just in national elections, but from the very beginning of the political journey.

Until then, “People Power” will remain a slogan, and Uganda’s politics will continue to be defined not by ideals, but by intimidation, exclusion, and transactional leadership.

The writer, Godfrey Sekisonge, is a political analyst based in London.