Uganda’s Tobacco Control Progress: A solid ground, but still breathing smoke

It’s common sight to enter a bar or nightclub and see youthful revellers blowing plumes of tobacco smoke into the atmosphere, believing it is harmless fun and being “cool”. But it could be the start of a lifelong addiction and poor health outcomes.

Now imagine if we could stop that from happening at all. Uganda’s dissemination of the second round of the 2023 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) on July 16 marked a major milestone in its efforts to control and reduce tobacco use.

As a global standard for systematically monitoring adult tobacco use and key control measures, GATS offers a powerful snapshot and provides critical data for tracking progress, shaping policies, and protecting current and future generations from the harms of tobacco.

Here is where we are, and what direction we need to take. In monitoring tobacco use and policy impact, the results show that tobacco use in Uganda has remained low, with 6.7 percent of adults using tobacco in 2023, a slight drop from 7.9 percent in 2013.

Notably, more men use tobacco (11.3 percent) than women (2.5 percent) highlighting the need for targeted interventions among male populations. There is hope for the youth though, as the average age of initiation for daily smokers has increased from 18.3 years in 2013 to 19.9 years in 2023. That is a win for the Tobacco Control Act, which prohibits tobacco sales to anyone under 21.

This is an encouraging sign that laws restricting youth access are beginning to yield results. Still, we are breathing smoke at work, home, bars and nightclubs. The survey shows that Uganda’s smoke-free policies are working, but not everywhere.

Second-hand smoke (SHS) causes diseases to non-smokers. GATS shows exposure to second-hand smoke is decreasing, in workplaces (15.3 percent, down from 20.7 percent), restaurants (11.8 percent, down from 16.2 percent), and homes (9.5 percent, down from 13 percent).

Yet some public places remain health hazards. A staggering 62.9 percent of people who visit bars or nightclubs are exposed to second-hand smoke. That means six in 10 Ugandans walk into a bar or nightclub and leave with a lungful of smoke! Even in government buildings, 8.3 percent of visitors report breathing in toxic air. This is unacceptable.

Smoke-free laws must be enforced not just on paper—but in every bar, nightclub, and office. Want to quit? Ugandans need more than just willpower! There is clear demand for cessation support. While six in 10 adults who smoke are considering quitting, the majority (78.5 percent) attempt to quit without any support.

Only 15.5 percent sought counselling or advice. This signals an urgent need to integrate cessation support into routine healthcare services and to train health workers to offer effective quitting interventions.

One area where Uganda shines is cutting tobacco industry influence. Exposure to tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship fell from 25.4 percent in 2013 to just 10.5 percent in 2023. This means fewer people are being lured into smoking by flashy marketing.

Still, 58 percent of current smokers noticed health warnings on cigarette packs, and just 40 percent considered quitting because of them. We can do better by adopting larger, graphic warnings that make the risk of smoking impossible to ignore.

It is noted that 82.4 percent of adults support higher tobacco taxes. Higher taxes mean higher prices, meaning fewer people afford to start, and more people are pushed to quit.

That is a win for health and a win for national revenue. Let’s not lose momentum. The GATS findings are a testament to Uganda’s leadership in tobacco control. But progress is fragile, and we need to consolidate the gains made.

If we want to protect the public, we must double down: increase enforcement of smoke-free laws in every public place, crack down on new tobacco products, provide support to help smokers quit, and raise taxes to deter use. We have the data and public’s support. What we need now is political will and relentless enforcement. The future can be tobacco-free—if we fight for it.

Joseph Magoola is an epidemiologist at the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET). [email protected]



