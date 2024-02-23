Uganda’s wetland restoration efforts deserve prominence

The crusade to restore wetlands attracts many players who commit vast resources, albeit these efforts still lack the prominence they deserve.

The environmentalists support activities such as awareness creation, providing alternative sources of livelihoods in catchment areas, enforcement of laws to penalise those encroaching on wetlands and implementation of catchment management plans.

Although these efforts are paying off in some areas, a lot more could be achieved if our leaders accord wetland restoration efforts the same level of prominence as health, education, peace and security, poverty alleviation and the roads sector.

On a global scale, there are many international conventions such as the Chief of Parties (COP) organised regularly to trumpet environment crusades and make financial commitments for global activities.

Regularly, the UN Convention on Biodiversity underscores the importance of wetlands which are critical ecosystems that contribute to biodiversity, climate mitigation, freshwater availability and world economies. According to the UN, 35 per cent of the world’s wetlands have been lost since 1970s. Data from National Environment Management Authority (Nema) indicates that our wetland coverage may reduce to 1.6 per cent by 2040.

Data from the Ministry of Water and Environment indicates that wetlands cover a total surface area of 33.762.6sq.km representing 13.9 percent from 13 percent in 2015 and 13.9 percent in 2022. Although wetland coverage was estimated at 13 percent in 2015 of Uganda’s surface area, only 8.9 percent (21.526km2) was intact, while 4.1 percent of (9.885km2) was under the same form of degradation.

The highest level of degraded wetlands is in the eastern region with close to 40 percent of the wetlands degraded, followed by central with 26 percent, northern 18 percent and western 18 percent.

Government has been trying to reverse this trend by restoring 293km2 of wetlands annually, but still as a country, we urgently need to elevate environmental concerns to the same level of prominence as the other key sectors highlighted above. This will, therefore, put Uganda at the level which the UN Environment Assembly agitated for after being created by the UN member states in 2012.

Wetland restoration should be everyone’s concern, starting with all the movers and shakers in the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary. All the arms of government must urgently join hands with heads of faith-based institutions, civil society, academia, corporate entities and development partners to devise lasting solutions to repeal the actions that have left our country faced with grave effects of wetland destruction.

It is worth noting that with good intentions, the government has in most areas succeeded in evicting encroachers from the affected wetlands, for instance, Lubigi wetland. However, this approach makes government unpopular as the measures used to evict the encroachers are perceived to be severely harsh.

Lubigi wetland, the largest wetland serving Kampala City and the neighbouring districts, receives run-off water from north and western suburbs of Kampala such as Bwaise, Kisaasi, Kawaala, Busega and Mengo.

The government needs to explore more popular interventions similar to those which are being implemented in the eastern region. In 2018, the Ministry of Water implemented Limoto small scale solar powered irrigation scheme in Pallisa District.

The farmers who were growing rice in the wetland were supported with a valley tank, an irrigation system and eight fish ponds. Currently, the fish farming component has more than 77 members, all former rice growers in the wetland. In their first season of harvest (2022), they earned Shs66 million from about 85,000 fish (stock).

To this date, more 42 projects of Limoto’s nature have been implemented in 42 districts in the eastern region. Such interventions should be replicated in other parts of the country for they have proved to support wetland encroachers while popularising the government.