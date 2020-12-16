Uganda’s working poor and Covid-19 caring economy

Uganda, according to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), Department of Health and Human Services (UDHHS) 2018 has more than 12.6 workers in the informal sector. At least 60 per cent of these are the working poor, who never save a penny, but for their livelihoods thus have no fall back position in case of trouble. These are the dependant workers we are talking about.

Without giving them shelter, dinner, lunch, breakfast and some medical support, the domestic workers will fail to work for you or demand what a bank teller earns, making labour a major cog in economic and social development.

Labour, if not well handled, could disfranchise young people from participating in the economy, for which, they believe they belong. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has reached more than 60.8 million as of December 13, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The pandemic is straining and stretching health and social care systems, widening socio-economic divides and changing priorities for countries.

In the short-term, these dynamics challenge the equitable and effective distribution of healthcare and human rights protection of healthcare workers, restrict mobility, deepen inequalities and shift the priorities of public and private sector institutions, including the allocation of funding.

Equitable allocation of resources is not only a preserve of government, but rather to any global or local citizen of this world. At household level, priorities during the Covid-19 pandemic change.

The domestic care worker, where government has placed most of these patients, do not earn a minimum wage, are not insured, and belong to no particular social protection schemes. The women caregivers, who have not been recognised for unpaid labour, will be further exposed to Covid-19 risks without any medical experience or cover. This appears more like a rat-trap, on a one way hole! Catch me if you can and say “Amen”!

Particularly in Uganda, women, girls, and people with disabilities are disproportionately affected. Emphasis being those who experience discrimination on the basis of income, age, race, geographic location, migration status, disability, sexual orientation and health status.

Unpaid care and domestic work sustains families and communities on a day-to-day basis and from one generation to the next and makes a significant contribution to economic development by nurturing people who are fit, productive and capable of learning and creativity.

Yet, it remains invisible, undervalued and neglected in economic and social policymaking, and its distribution is grossly imbalanced. Now with Covid-19 burden, it is a “double edged poisoned arrow.”

Globally, women do three times as much unpaid care and domestic work as men. The rising demand for care in the context of Covid-19 crisis and response, will likely deepen the already existing inequalities in the gender division of labour, placing a disproportionate burden on women and girls. So far, attention has rightly focused on the health system and women’s over-representation among paid health-care workers.

The vast amount of unpaid and poorly paid care and domestic work that women have always done in homes and communities serves as the backbone of the Covid-19 response. Emerging evidence from UN Women’s rapid assessment surveys in Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan and the Philippines show that unpaid care and domestic work has increased among both women and men, with women being responsible for fewer but more time-consuming tasks than men, such as cleaning, cooking and physical care for children.

In Uganda, women already work longer hours than men when both unpaid care and paid market work are combined.

