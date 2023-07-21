Uganda’s young population risks growing into homelessness but mzungu can help

At a conference last week, there was a session on how to get your idea adopted by the government. The conference was a gathering of entrepreneurs and innovators from a multiplicity of African countries. The kind of place you leave with renewed hope and optimism about the future of the continent.

At the end of the session, I remember noting to a Ugandan friend that, deny it as we may, Africa is indeed a country. It seemed, from the near-unanimity of the panelists and contributors that whichever country you choose, structural limitations and inefficiencies are ubiquitous for everyone trying to build anything of value.

It doesn’t matter whether one is looking to solve problems in agriculture – which puts money in the pockets of about 80 percent of the continent’s population; or health, education, tourism, housing, security, transport, ICT, or whatever. You are likely to be hit by blinding bureaucracy, corruption, inefficiency – and incompetence sometimes – limited access to capital and credit, small and unregulated markets, complex and guzzling tax regimes, and everything between that.

It is so systemic that it often doesn’t matter whether you replace officeholders. The results just don’t change. What is confusing though is that everywhere, the system somewhat responds to outsiders a lot better than it does to natives. Many people reading this might already know that the fastest way to get a government office to move is to not pitch a great idea that solves problems for them. Sometimes, it is not even enough to bribe or promise a “cut” from the deal. Even endorsements from “above” get ignored.

Simply show up with a Mzungu and you will get taken a lot more seriously. Not that it always works – as some people have found out when they tried pitching grand ideas and got stonewalled to the point where they moved to other jurisdictions; but you just might have a good shot. That is what I advised a friend to do this week when he shared a video of a large South Korean housing estate built out of wood.

He reasoned that it would be a great solution for Uganda’s housing crisis. Make money from providing low-cost options for millions to afford home ownership without needing to sell a body organ. Uganda has a reported housing deficit of 2.4 million units and another 900,000 in a deplorable state. Not so long ago, this paper also reported that the cost of constructing a residential property had gone up by 14 percent.

With the projected population increase, it is only a matter of time before it blows over. Your average Ugandan doesn’t own a home and probably never will if nothing drastic happens to the economy. Don’t wait too long because it very likely won’t. Not that they must, but bereft of any form of financial security, homeownership comes closest to a safety net. But the options on the market are way above the pay grade of almost every formally employed person. Which is risky business for a country where job security is a myth.

The good news though is that it will be a while before we see homelessness of any substantial proportion. But it is not so far away. There are young people, even now, who have nowhere to call home because they are in precarious job situations. They can still rely on social safety nets such as relatives in Kampala or even go back to their rural homes if stuff hits the fan. But that is untenable because development and urbanisation will inevitably eat away at those safety nets.

So, if you were looking at Uganda 30 years from today, you would worry about the millions of her citizens – the majority of whom are below 30 and transitioning into an economy that isn’t creating enough decent jobs. You would also worry about the hundreds of thousands of others who have moved to the Middle East for greener pastures because they will return, inevitably, and exert more pressure on the economy.

The comfort is in knowing that these problems aren’t unique to Uganda but are shared by the continent whose population is of a median age of 19. In most places across the continent, the inefficiencies and red tape are, thankfully, countered by the ingenuity and necessity posed by the realities that the continent’s young people deal with. But those ideas will need real money and people who can get things moving – both of which aren’t on the continent.