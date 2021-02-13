Uganda would be better if we loved our country, fellow citizens

By Harold Acemah More by this Author

Today, February 14, is celebrated worldwide as St Valentine’s Day. It’s a day when lovers express their affection for one another with greetings and gifts and generally a day on which people celebrate love. The colour scheme of this special day is red, which is the colour of the political party I belong to, namely Uganda Peoples Congress, a party of ideas.

May I, at the outset, wish our esteemed readers a Happy Valentine’s Day!

According to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, “love is a strong feeling of deep affection for somebody, especially a member of your family or a friend.” Most people associate Valentine’s Day with romance and hence it’s treated as a special day for lovers.

Love occupies and plays a central role in Christian doctrine and practice. Love is, in fact, the hallmark of a Christian. The Scripture teaches that God is love and Jesus Christ, the son of God, commanded his disciples and followers to love each other and by doing so people will know that they are Christians. (John 15 v 8-17)

On a secular note, I am reminded of Canadian pop singer Celine Dion’s great song, The Power of Love which won a Grammy award in 1993. The lyrics are beautiful and powerful. “The whispers in the morning; of lovers sleeping tight; are rolling like thunder now; as I look in your eyes… cause I’m your lady and you are my man” and so on.

The great and iconic revolutionary Che Guevara, Fidel Castro’s right hand man during the Cuban revolution of the 1950s and 1960s, famously remarked that “the true revolutionary is guided by great feelings of love,” which contrasts sharply with the attitude and mindset of Africa’s fake freedom fighters and pseudo revolutionaries who are guided and driven by hate, avarice, greed, gluttony, materialism and witchcraft.

What a tragedy!

One of my favourite passages about love is found in chapter 13 of Apostle Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians in which he argues that without love, a person is like a noisy gong or a clanging bell, like many Ugandan politicians who have done enormous damage to our beloved country.

According to Paul, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil, but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.” 1 Corinthians 13 v 4-7 (NIV)

Paul’s comprehensive and incisive definition of love is an appropriate critique of African leaders, including some in our neck of the woods who are frankly a disgrace and indictment to Africa.

Paul concludes his classic letter as follows. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” 1 Corinthians 13 v 13 (NIV)

As one who has experienced love, nothing is better than falling and being in love which reminds me of a Kenyan friend and classmate at Makerere University during the 1960s, ES Atieno-Odhiambo, who told me that he could see positive changes in a person’s appearance, attitude and behaviour when that person was in love.

I believe Uganda would be a better, happy, peaceful and prosperous country to live in if Ugandans loved our country and fellow citizens.

There is sadly too much anger, bitterness, discontent and hatred in our country today; the manifestations are, inter alia, violence, lawlessness, corruption, moral decadence, lack of trust, rampant and senseless killings as if Ugandans are at war.

Let us struggle, by peaceful means, to make Uganda a friendly and habitable country for all.

Mr Acemah is a political scientist and retired career diplomat.

hacemah1@gmail.com