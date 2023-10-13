Ugandan adults pretend to be shy about bedroom affairs and it’s hurting the kids

A key discipline that continuously eludes many of us in the need to learn is to not argue with experts on any subject where we are unqualified. Unless of course, one has lived experience, for example, a woman insisting that she knows her body better than a (usually male) doctor. Yet every other time, it seems pretty obvious that that lesson is always lost on the Parliament of Uganda. There are many examples to pick from, every week, but let us focus on their latest serving. This time, it is in opposition to the government’s proposal to approve a policy allowing girls as young as 15 to access contraceptives. It is a touchy subject for everyone but it would help the debate if we did more analyzing than moralizing.

The numbers provided by the experts are staggering and should make the case. But first, it is important to note that this is not the first time that the Parliament is going against logic. We have the recently passed anti-homosexuality act fresh in our memory. We also had the 2016 ban on teaching and training teachers on sexuality, because we, ostensibly, needed to “save the morality of Ugandan children which was at risk.” It would take a court decision to get the train moving but even then, the Catholic church was applying the brakes, the last time I checked.

But, let us go back to why we need to listen to experts more than we do to our often uninformed and misinformed bigoted viewpoints. According to global data on teenage pregnancies (15-19 years) in low-income countries, an estimated 21 million pregnancies were recorded in 2019. I will leave the teenage pregnancy disaster from the COVID-19 lockdown to your imagination. What is undeniably clear is that teenagers engage in sexual activity – most of it unconsented to and therefore criminal. There are also instances of sexual relations between and amongst themselves, which, as we shall find out, is down to our insistence on whispering rather than talking about it. But that is not all. Studies show that 55 percent of all unintended pregnancies among adolescent girls aged 15–19 years end in abortions – which is also illegal so a significant number die while trying to procure the service. Needless to say, these figures are at their highest among the most economically vulnerable and less educated. Do you want a list of countries where you might be able to find adolescent girls who are at the most risk of dropping out of school and those suffering economic vulnerability?

Ergo, if you are looking to put a dent in the scourge of teenage pregnancy, you don’t deny its existence, whisper about sex, pray about it, or even rely on the promises of teenagers to remain chaste. Quicksand. You keep them in school, talk to them about sex, and invest in their economic outcomes. The evidence available is that we aren’t trying to do any of those things. Plan International lists the “Lack of information about sexual and reproductive health and rights” as a leading cause. Perhaps it might help to mention the repercussions of not having appropriate information in a context where there is an overabundance of information on everything else. The United States and the United Kingdom have the highest number of teenage pregnancies of all the most developed economies. One study reported that 52 out of every 1000 girls aged between 15 and 19 in the United States gave birth, while the United Kingdom topped the list in Europe—and came second overall—with just over 30 births in 1000 teenagers.

Why? Because teenagers are living in a hyper-sexualized society and consuming all sorts of content that isn’t matched with the preparation to cope. For the wealthy, there is pressure to experiment. For the poor, there is pressure to survive and/or powerlessness to resist. Those who are faring best, such as Switzerland, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, and South Korea, have their information and preparatory systems to thank. Early this year, the Uganda Bureau of Statistics released a Demographics and Health Study in which it revealed that in the Busoga region alone, there had been 46,333 cases of teenage pregnancy. Government doesn’t always get things right but not in this instance. Parliament needs to stop pretending to be the carrier of Uganda’s moral compass – that it is far from – and focus on what the science says.