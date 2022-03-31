Ugandan female filmmakers are key  in shaping narrative in the industry

The film industry in Uganda has overtime seen a transition ranging from how the narrative is shaped and told, to ways in which women have plugged in right from the production of films going on to when the audiences view the final product.

Worldwide famous film makers for years have been men with quite a handful of women representing and getting noticed for their work. Only nine women have won the Best Original screenplay and Best Adapted screenplay at the Oscars.

Such statistics have shown how it was and still is vital for the film industry to transition from simply giving women scripts and roles to play in front of the camera to actually having them influence how exactly stories should be told.

The theme in March (women’s month) has been breaking the bias, which indeed the film industry is on the right path to achieve. The greatest bias in film has been on the fact that men are better cinematographers majorly because the equipment used is heavy not forgetting the fact that it usually takes a lot more to get the perfect shot and angle.

Women in the industry however noticed the gap and sought it wise to take on film classes while others chose to learn from the men willing to teach.

This has led to the rise of females in the film industry playing vital roles from directing, producing, script writing to acting.

The upside to this revolution reflects on the current films locally produced. The biggest consumers of dramas are women. It therefore would only be right to air out stories that these women will relate with, as such opt for a female to script, direct and produce these dramas.

Despite the fact that women have embraced taking on more roles in the industry, there is still a gap as to date majority of the films submitted are from male producers. This therefore leaves a challenge to the women playing in the film industry and in turn to the industry players to ensure that inequality gaps are identified and fixed.

Irrespective of the gaps identified, a shift has been experienced in the industry and the results are evident on award ceremonies like the Uganda Film festival where women have a platform to showcase their work, ultimately proving their worth in the industry.

Naturally women have been known to be perfectionists with some extremists.

It is from such behaviour that quality control of the series and dramas released for public viewing has increased, thus improving on the quality of films produced.

Women will always play a significant role and it important that we build each other, uplift and encourage equality within the industry as the seat at the table are enough for everyone.