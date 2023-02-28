Ugandan insurers’ sales top-secret

I was strolling on Kampala road recently when two smartly dressed young ladies requested to talk to me. I hesitated, but I was beaten by their innocence, only to realise they were insurance sales agents.

I was subjected to a series of targeted questions in typical fashion of what they are trained to say to convince people to buy insurance. I have many friends who have signed up for health and life insurance policies impulsively. Many Ugandans are merely blackmailed by sales agents who tap into their emotions and psychology using tailored examples of say, what a family could lose if they suddenly died.

This creates a sense of urgency to buy a policy without fully understanding it. While this may boost sales in the short run, it may pose a challenge to insurers and lead to market instability if individual decisions are influenced by specific persons.

This in itself is termed as “herding” in insurance. It may be attributed to a number of factors, including inadequate disclosure of insurance information, inadequate knowledge of health and life insurance products, and lack of knowledge of risk mitigation concepts.

However, it is important for industry players to understand that life and health insurance are financial products, and not a must-have, like say third party insurance. Decision making is more complex, and purchasing it can be confusing and twisted with emotions. This is why health and life insurance must be “sold and not bought.”

Furthermore, it may be explained by the categorisation of life and health insurance as lifestyle products in developing countries. Most people view it as a sign of improved welfare, and would purchase them for the sake of social status without any rational consideration.





Businesses and individuals now take risk as an integral part of daily lives, they use rationality, emotions, and enthusiasm in risk mitigation as well as direct insurance purchase.

Exploring behaviourism in insurance purchase decisions will help insurance companies adopt and design strategies to match the new normal customer demand models, product deliveries, fashions, and refashions of products to deepen coverage. Ever imagined an insurance product, designed with customer cognitive inferences in mind.

As insurers, we do provide incentives for people to buy insurance products, but we never arm-twist them to buy. It is, therefore, prudent for insurers to analyse the duple nature of human cognition, since of late, insurance purchases are never based on gut feelings, but unhurried analysis and logical thinking.

Over time we see several “off-target” insurance adverts hitting the market, with barely any impact on educating masses or increasing sales volumes. Better knowledge of customer cognitive biases will serve companies with the requisite ideas for the nature of product designs, marketing strategies, and business partnerships. To other customers, the bias is that “losses weigh twice than gains” from the policy. Therefore, insurers can exploit these biases to design appropriate insurance plans.

Faced with enormous ambiguity in some insurance contracts, most customers ignore rationality in decision making, fail to follow basic financial rules, and simply use their inherent cognitive biases. The usual customer will sign up for coverage without an in-depth analysis of the decision taken. Though this may give a chance to some insurers to capture some customers.

But, on the side of the regulator, knowledge of customer cognitive processes will help check the exploitative and deceptive company marketing strategies that target open customer biases.

It is also common knowledge, that some lines of insurance have low acceptance among African communities due to their proneness to procrastination. Death policies for example in African settings are not easy to sell, and never simple to market as many people are not willing to talk about death.

But, with a clear analysis of individual biases, insurers would come up with better means of designing and selling such policies other than pegging it to huge benefits.

Overall, the ability to strengthen penetration will rely on insurers’ zeal to exercise due diligence, in all the internal activities relating to product designs, pricing, adequacy of cover, and product suitability.