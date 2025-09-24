Ugandan youth trading poverty for pain abroad

The economic struggles facing many Ugandans today, especially the youth, remind me of Chris Gardner, author of The Pursuit of Happyness—a memoir later adapted into an award-winning film starring Will Smith. Gardner’s story is one of resilience, but also a reminder of how poverty can push people to desperate choices. Gardner, a black American, grew up in deep poverty, in a home marked by instability and violence. He never knew his father, and his stepfather was an abusive alcoholic. As a young adult, he invested his family’s only savings in medical equipment that failed to sell. His wife left, and he was left to raise their young son alone.

In pursuit of a new career, Gardner secured a competitive but unpaid internship at a brokerage firm. For nearly a year, he and his son were homeless—sleeping in public toilets, church shelters, and motels. Against all odds, he completed the internship, earned a full-time position, and eventually became a multimillionaire entrepreneur. I often wish Ugandans could be as fortunate as Gardner. After years of poverty, unemployment, and hopelessness, we too deserve a chance at happiness. But unlike Gardner, many of our young people see no opportunities here at home. And out of desperation, they leave for the Middle East in search of better prospects. Each year, between 30,000 and 35,000 Ugandans make this journey.

What troubles me deeply is that, despite the constant reports of torture, sexual abuse, and unexplained deaths abroad—painful tragedies we read about almost every month—many still long to go. Not because they love those countries, but because they are desperate for any wage they can find. Many of these migrants are young, educated (or semi-educated), and full of energy. Yet here at home, they remain jobless. As a man, one of the most crushing feelings is being healthy, strong, and willing to work, yet unable to provide for your family. It strips you of dignity and hope.

Yes, some have found opportunities abroad. Their wages have paid school fees, treated sick parents, and sustained families. But at what cost? Too often, the price has been life itself. It is not uncommon for Ugandan families to receive the bodies of their loved ones in coffins, without clear explanations. Others return home sick or broken, sick from abuse. At a national level, Uganda suffers more by watching its brightest and most energetic citizens leave during their most productive years. Labour export may provide short-term relief for individual families, but it is not a sustainable development strategy. A country cannot thrive if its youth must leave in order to survive.

Our government needs to urgently rethink this model. Exporting labour should never be seen as a substitute for creating meaningful jobs here at home. Uganda’s young people need an enabling environment where persistence and hard work, like in Gardner’s story, can lead to progress and dignity. The lesson from Gardner’s journey is not just that hard work pays off, but that opportunity makes the difference. Without that internship, Gardner would have remained homeless despite his determination. In the same way, Uganda’s youth cannot climb out of poverty without deliberate efforts to expand local opportunities.

Labour migration may put food on some tables, but it is costing us lives, families, and the future of our nation. We owe it to our young people to ensure that chasing happiness does not end in pain—and that the pursuit of a better life does not drive them into the jaws of death abroad.





The writer, Brian B. Mukalazi, is the CEO of Talis Consults Ltd. [email protected]